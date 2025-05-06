How to plan the perfect girls’ weekend in Paris

Iconic sights, boutique shopping and indulgent meals – Paris is made for weekend memories. Photo / Unsplash

Attractions and Experiences

You could spend a month in Paris taking in the sights, sauntering through the streets, and mooching around museums. With only a weekend, it’s best to prioritise.

A leisurely way to take in some of the famous landmarks is the hop-on hop-off Batobus. This relaxing boat journey has nine stops, with easy access to some of the main attractions like The Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame, The Louvre and Place de La Concorde. Tickets last 24 or 48 hours, so you can split your journey over a few days according to your schedule. The Eiffel Tower stop offers an excellent vantage point for great photos.

Paris has a myriad of museums. If it’s your first trip, don’t miss the Louvre for a glimpse at the Mona Lisa or The Musée de L’Orangerie to admire Monet’s Water Lilies. For something a little different, try the YSL Museum showcasing the legacy of Yves Saint Laurent, or the Perfume Museum, which is free.

Montmartre is home to the beautiful basilica of Sacré-Cœur and offers great views across the city. It gets very crowded on weekends. Photo / Unsplash

A food tour is a fun and delicious way to introduce yourself to the city. The “Paris ultimate food tour” by Devour includes eight tasting stops in the Marais district, including a bakery, cheese shop, chocolate shop, and classic French bistro. With small groups of 10 or less, there’s plenty of opportunity to ask questions as you learn about the Parisian food scene.

Notre Dame has been fully restored and is now open to the public. To avoid a lengthy queue, you can reserve free online. The website updates throughout the day, so check back if you didn’t manage to secure a booking.

The area of Montmartre is home to the beautiful basilica of Sacré-Cœur and offers great views across the city. It gets very crowded on weekends, so get there early if you want to secure a table in the Place du Tertre to watch the portrait artists at work.

For most of us, attending fashion week is just a dream, but for a modest fee you can experience a fashion show while you’re in Paris. Galeries Lafayette Haussmann host a Fashion Show most Friday afternoons, which you can book through their website.

Galeries Lafayette has the largest shoe department in Europe. Photo / Unsplash

Food and Drink

In Paris, the most important question of the day is where to eat. There’s a high concentration of Michelin Starred restaurants, but also plenty of cosy bistros and cool bars.

Les Deux Magots has occupied a prime corner in Saint-Germain-des-Prés since 1884. The outside seating area is the perfect spot for some people watching while you soak up the Parisian sunshine. Why not try a croque madame while you’re there?

Established in 1626, Le Marché des Enfants Rouges is the oldest covered market in Paris. Open every day, it’s packed with food stalls offering everything from cheese to couscous. It’s a cheap and cheerful spot to stop for a bite to eat, or to grab the ingredients for a picnic.

For a deliciously decadent afternoon, indulge in lunch or afternoon tea at Jardin d’Hiver at the five-star Hotel de Crillon. With chandeliers and velvet booths overlooking a charming courtyard, it exudes low-key opulence.

You could almost walk past Arbane cocktail bar, but that would be a mistake. Behind an unassuming door lies an intimate bar that serves classic and signature cocktails with a daily happy “hour” from 6pm till 8pm.

A short walk away, tucked into Rue de la Huchette, you’ll find Hestia. This warm and inviting restaurant serves delicious French dishes that perfectly blend tradition and modernity.

For fabulous cocktails in an art deco setting accompanied by live jazz, pay a visit to Bar Josephine in the Hôtel Lutetia on the left bank.

Opened in 1911, Harry’s New York Bar is a Paris institution. This old school bar has served classic cocktails to glitterati like Coco Chanel and Rita Hayworth. The aesthetic is American vintage, and the cocktails are delicious but deadly.

With iconic landmarks and hidden gems, Paris has something for every type of traveller. Photo / Unsplash

Perched on top of Printemps, Perruche restaurant offers Mediterranean dishes in a verdant escape from the hustle and bustle below, as well as some fabulous 360 views of the city.

In the trendy Marais district, you’ll find Habile restaurant. It’s featured in the Michelin Guide, and it’s easy to understand why. With a choice of a set or tasting menu, you’ll be spoiled for choice. Dishes are prepared with care and precision, and you can peruse their extensive wine cellar to select the perfect pairing for your meal.

For a special occasion, make reservations at Michelin-starred Le Tout-Paris. Le Tout-Paris is a French expression that roughly translates to “the Jet Set”, and a meal here will certainly make you feel like a VIP. Panoramic vistas across the city, delectable dishes, and impeccable service make for a truly memorable experience. You can also visit the bar for a sophisticated cocktail and access to the terrace for fabulous views.

Shopping

If you love labels, then Paris is the city for you. From Chanel to Hermes, Givenchy to Louis Vuitton, this is high-end shopping at its very best. If you’re keen to do more than window shop, then it’s worth noting some luxury brands require an appointment at busy times.

Brands like Maje, Sandro and Claudie Pierlot exude the understated elegance that France is famous for. As well as high street boutiques, all three have outlet stores. You can find Sandro and Claudie Pierlot on Rue de Sévigné, and Maje on Rue des Martyrs. The selection is smaller, but the discounts are generous.

A piece of jewellery is the perfect way to take a little Parisian sparkle home with you. Pop into BÔNEUR or Les Néréides for unique jewellery pieces that won’t break the bank.

No visit to Paris would be complete without a trip to Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann. This shopping behemoth stretches across three buildings. The main Art Nouveau store is home to over 3500 brands and offers clothes, jewellery, cosmetics and accessories. There’s an entire floor devoted to wellness, and another focusing on sustainable style. Shoe aficionados won’t be disappointed; the fourth floor is the largest space dedicated to shoes in Europe. There are also dedicated buildings for menswear and home.

Next door, you’ll find Printemps, another fashion one-stop shop, housing hundreds of European and US brands. You can also pick up some mouthwatering macarons from their Maison Ladurée concession or grab a treat at Fauchon Paris. Established in 1886, Fauchon offers high-quality gourmet products like macarons, confectionery and foie gras in achingly chic packaging.

So much to do, so little time... whether you want culture, food or fashion, Paris won’t disappoint. Its enduring glamour makes it the perfect city for a memorable girls’ weekend.