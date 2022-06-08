The Shearer's Quarters at Middlehurst high country station, located in Marlborough's Awatere Valley. Photo / supplied

Elisabeth Easther finds rural bliss at Middlehurst Station in the Awatere Valley.

In a nutshell: This is the rural paradise you've always dreamed of. Architecturally elegant, spectacular rural vistas, a working farm with outstanding hosts and fabulous food.

Location: In the Upper Awatere Valley, between Kaikōura and Hanmer, in the Marlborough District.

Style: 16,000ha of high-class, high country station. These epic lodgings are referred to as The Shearers' Quarters, but they are actually luxurious.

Perfect for: Cycling holidays, hunting, painters and photographers or some decadent R&R in nature.

First impressions: Having cycled 55km, largely uphill, to reach Middlehurst, my relief on arriving was palpable. As I pedalled over the cattle stop and up the last little hill, even though I was weary, I could still register that this was a cut above your average farm stay. George the dog provided a wag-tastic welcome, along with luminous human Joy, who learned her hospo skills on luxury yachts and when she showed us to our room, I couldn't have been happier.

Middlehurst offers single, double and triple rooms, all with views of the surrounding rolling hills. Photo / supplied

Rooms: There is a combination of single, double and triple rooms, some with shared bathrooms and two double rooms with en suite. The beds were like large paddocks of snowy white linen and once I'd washed the road off, I lay down and it was like sinking into a firm cloud. The glass sliding door offered floor-to-ceiling views of autumn toned, sun-dappled high country. I especially liked how our names were spelt out in scrabble pieces on the door.

Bathroom: So flash, shower, loo and vanity, fluffy white towels, and toiletries that not only smelt amazing, they also offered that rare thing in supplied toiletries, they were better than anything I use at home. Elemis products dispensed from wall-mounted, waste-free receptacles with white lime and lotus flower body wash, shampoo and separate conditioner in the shower, and a matching moisturiser by the basin. Handwash was a similarly delicious and aromatic organic sage and blackcurrant.

Bathrooms are well-stocked with quality towels and toiletries. Photo / supplied

Food & drink:

You can help yourself to beverages, including quality local wines and beers as well as swags of groovy non-alcoholic drinks and all-day tea and de Longhi machine coffee. Attention to detail is second to none with chef Emma also sourced from the superyacht scene. Carol the cow provides milk, 17 chooks give eggs but don't go too crazy on the cheese platters before dinner because you'll want space for the superb roast lamb and vege feast. Ooh and did someone mention breakfast? An amazing buffet of salmon and avocado and grilled tomatoes, scrambled eggs, bacon, fruit and cereal. Everything you could hope for. I'm surprised I ever left.

Confession: On the first night, I went to dinner in my PJs because I was moderately spent from the cycling, but this is the sort of place where no one minds if you wear sleep gear to the table, although of course, you can dress for dinner too.

The Shearer's Quarters at Middlehurst sits among 16,000 hectares of high country hills. Photo / supplied

Facilities: Wi-Fi, bike parking, chopper parking, you can even come by fixed-wing plane if you fancy, as there's a small airstrip a few paddocks away. There are also loads of games, magazines and books and in exciting news, a hot tub is soon to be installed.

Fun fact: The giant dining table is made from planks saved from the historic cob cottage that was destroyed in the 2016 Kaikōura quake.

In the neighbourhood: Sheep, cows, chooks, grass, dogs, horses, charming people and the 4WD tour to the musterers hut is definitely worth doing. Or ride your mountain bike along the farm paths and river beds.

Family friendly: Kids would go wild here, playing in nature or learning the stories of the station and the wonders of merino wool.

Accessibility: Timber ramps enable wheelchair access into the quarters, and there's a disability bathroom. Bedrooms can also be configured to enable a caregiver to share if required.

Sustainability: With a strong focus on environmental concerns, all toiletries are refillable so no plastic waste, food scraps go to the chooks and the station owners Susan and Willie, along with their family, have a strong sense of stewardship for the land

Final thoughts: Do not stay for just one night. Spend at least a few days to relish everything Middlehurst has to offer and, if it's in your wheelhouse, definitely arrive by bike.

Takeaways: Sue and Willy's daughters, Sophie and Lucy, have started an online lamb business, if you want a taste of the country in town.

www.middlehurst.co.nz/visit-us

For more travel inspiration, go to newzealand.com/nz.

