Sudima Kaikoura is a new 4.5 star hotel located on the Esplanade, with excellent facilities for a relaxing stay. Photo / Supplied

Stephanie Holmes stays at Kaikōura’s newest hotel, a new highlight in a popular tourist town

Location: On the Esplanade, Kaikoura’s main street, and just across the road from the beach.

Style: The 4.5 star Sudima Kaikōura opened in October, and it still feels shiny, modern and new. The 120-room hotel is a welcome addition, providing increased accommodation capacity for a town heavily focused on tourism. Prior to its opening, Kaikōura was often a place in which tourists made a quick stop before moving north to Blenheim or south to Christchurch. Now, they have reason to stay longer, and they should - there’s plenty to see and do.

Price: From $299 per night

Perfect for: A luxurious base for a quick break full of tourist activities.

First impressions: We received a friendly welcome at the reception desk, and beyond it, the bar and restaurant area looked inviting. I made a note to spend some time in the outdoor pool and sundeck when time allowed.

Aotearoa’s indigenous culture is represented well at the hotel - all directional signs (pointing to the toilets, the restaurant, the guest rooms etc) are written in te reo Māori, alongside simple illustrations for those that aren’t fluent. It’s a bold move for a hotel that will likely see a huge contingent of international tourists passing through, but it works and I’m sure will be a talking point for overseas visitors.

Rooms: There are four floors in the hotel, with 90 Superior, 27 Superior Ocean View rooms and three Ocean View suites. We were in the latter, a corner suite on the third floor with 180-degree views of the sea, the mountains, and Esplanade. There was plenty of floor space with two walls of floor to ceiling windows and ranch slider doors leading to spacious balconies. The living area space had two comfortable sofas, desk and a large wall mounted TV. The bed was fabulously comfortable, made up with expensive-feeling white linen. The dressing area was hidden behind the bed head, with storage, a small fridge and tea / coffee facilities. Interestingly, there’s no wardrobe - rather, hooks on the wall with clothes hangers. The artwork on the wall was a large aerial photo of the Kaikōura peninsula at sunset, which helps to ground the hotel in its surroundings.

Bathroom: A beautifully calm and luxurious space, with white and grey marble tiled floor and walls, with a huge walk-in shower with charcoal grey stone tiles. The toiletries were from Smith and Co in a musky tabac and cedar scent. Added extras included Tabatha aromatherapy shower bombs (like a bathbomb, to put on the shower floor) and complimentary Organic Initiative period products. The massive freestanding bath looked amazing, but it wasn’t quite as comfortable as I hoped.

The bathrooms in the new Sudima Kaikoura's ocean view suites are a serene and luxurious space.

Food and drink: The ground floor Hiku restaurant and bar is a destination in its own right, even if you’re not staying in the hotel. The menu was full of tantalising options, including crayfish, naturally. We loved our dinners, and were impressed that the wine list consisted only of North Canterbury and Marlborough wines - when you’re situated in such a fantastic wine region, why not boast about it? Breakfast options included a satisfying yet not overwhelming buffet, or a la carte menu items.

Facilities: Free parking, pool, gym, free Wi-Fi, conference and event spaces, storage for dive gear and bikes, laundry.

In the neighbourhood: It’s about a 15-20 minute walk into town along the Esplanade, where you’ll find Kaikōura’s shops, museum, i-Site, and countless tourism operators. Don’t miss a tour with Kaikōura Whale Watch, and, if you’re able, the three-hour Peninsula Walkway loop is well worth your time and effort.

Accessibility: Sudima hotels set the bar high when it comes to accessibility. Features include lower check-in desk, lifts with tactile numbering and voice announcement, accessible lift to first floor and gym, six accessible rooms with interconnecting rooms for carers or family, trained team for emergency evacuation and general support, fully accessible restaurant and bar area, and a pool with chair hoist. The hotel is also part of the Hidden Disability Sunflower Scheme - guests with disabilities or access needs can wear a discreet sunflower lanyard, pin or bracelet, which staff are trained to recognise and then offer additional support where required.

Sustainability: Most of the bathroom toiletries are in refillable containers, although the dental kits were wrapped in plastic. The hotel uses only fair-trade, certified organic beans for coffee, and the takeaway cups are biodegradable and compostable. Each Sudima hotel has a dedicated team tasked with looking for new ideas, technology and environmental community projects to get behind.

Contact: sudimahotels.com



