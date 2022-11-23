The lobby of Midnight Hotel - a showcase of modern urban architecture in Canberra's hip Braddon neighbourhood. Photo / Ryan Linnegar

Joanna Wane chills out at Canberra’s hip Midnight Hotel.

Location: Braddon, a hip inner-city suburb less than 10km from the airport

Style: Hyper-modern urban chic

Perfect for: Immersing yourself in a lively local neighbourhood and feeling superior to the average tourist who isn't in on it yet.

Price: From about AU$300 per night

First impressions: Never have I had a more chill drive from airport to hotel in an unfamiliar city. Wide, tree-lined streets with minimal traffic on a midweek morning, and within 15 minutes, I was at the front door. The trickiest part was finding the entrance to the underground carpark (it's opposite The Italian Kitchen, on Mort St).

Conceived by leading architects Fender Katsalidis to create a "babushka doll effect", the hotel has its own central garden atrium. Photo / Ryan Linnegar

A member of Marriott International's Autograph Collection, the eight-level hotel opened in late 2019 and has an understated modernist vibe — all polished concrete, metal and glass — with a pod-like floating fireplace in the lobby. Conceived by leading architects Fender Katsalidis to create a "babushka doll effect", it's nestled in the middle of a suite of other modern buildings with its own central garden atrium, landscaped by urban designers Oculus.

Rooms: Sleek and elegantly simple spaces with a king bed (although not necessarily a view) and a unique sculptural work by artist Thomas Bucich, created specifically for the hotel. A complimentary mini-bar stocks craft beer from Braddon's BentSpoke Brewery and wine from local vintners, plus bottles of sparkling water. There's also a capsule coffee machine and kettle. Check the "Little Black Box" on the table for a room-service menu and hotel directory.

Bathroom: Generous rain shower (the suites have baths) and a range of toiletries by Melbourne-based natural skincare range Hunter Lab. Always disappointing to see miniatures being used, though.

Food and drink: Imaginative menu and an extensive wine list at Braddon Merchant, the hotel’s deli-style, all-day eatery (pre-purchase breakfast packages available). The moody Midnight Bar is the perfect place for late-night assignations and has an outdoor dining area that would be lovely in summer. Dozens of other options from cheap eats to upmarket cafes are within walking distance (the Tipsy Bull has more than 230 varieties of gin), but many of the best places are quite small and always busy, so book ahead or you might miss out on a table.

Facilities: Tiled 20-metre lap pool heated to just the right temperature, sauna and two separate gym options. Underground parking, free Wi-Fi, and streaming options via the in-room TV. The Autograph Lounge is a guest-only private space and there are conference facilities available.

The hotel has a 20m indoor heated lap pool with windows on to the garden atrium courtyard. Photo / Ryan Linnegar

In the neighbourhood: Braddon is hipster central — so hip that a cool bar like The Alcove, which pairs cocktails with canapes, is tucked down a side alley and almost impossible to find. The city centre is an easy 10-minute walk, while all the wonderful galleries and museums Canberra is most famous for are an easy 10-minute on the other side of Lake Burley Griffin, where all the politicians and diplomats hang out. Back in Braddon, a block or two south on Lonsdale St, is Haig Park, where there's a lively village market every Sunday from 9am.

Family friendly: The pool is a drawcard for kids and has cabana-style loungers (children under 16 must have adult supervision) but the ambience is more couples and corporates. No in-house childcare services but reception will help you find a babysitter.

Accessibility: Wheelchair-friendly access to hotel and parking facilities. Accessible rooms are available, designed for the mobility impaired, but still featuring all the luxuries of other rooms - luxury king bed, rain showers, in-room entertainment systems, and custom artwork by Bucich.

Sustainability: Supports Soap Aid’s Hotel to Hands programme, which recycles leftover bars of soap for communities in need. Great to see glass water bottles and a complete absence of plastic in the mini-bar.

Contact: midnighthotel.com.au