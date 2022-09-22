The facade of the Plaza Athenee Hotel, Paris, France. Photo / Supplied

Courtney Whitaker checks into the Hotel Plaza Athenee on the fashionable Avenue Montaigne, in Paris

Location: It's hard to miss this building, which sits in the heart of one of Paris' most fashionable streets, Avenue Montaigne. This famous, tree-lined boulevard is the home of haute couture, and you don't have to wander far to find some of the world's top fashion houses.

Perfect for: The ultimate luxury Parisian experience: a honeymoon, anniversary, or celebration.

Price: From $2600 per night.

Check in: Before even entering the hotel, a minute is needed to marvel at its facade. Bright red awnings adorn the windows and 1900 matching geraniums spill over the curved iron balconies. It has to be one of the most photogenic buildings I have ever seen. Hatted doormen whisk our bags out of the taxi and I cast a passing glance at the Lamborghini in the hotel's loading zone before entering the lobby. Described as "spectacular yet discreet", the lobby's soaring marble columns and grand floral displays certainly hit the mark, and my eye is drawn to the twinkling chandelier in its centre. The discretion, I'm guessing, can be found in the cosy seating areas tucked into private corners behind the columns, the inimitable professionalism of the reception staff, who greet us warmly, and in the mystery that lies beyond the lobby. I'm struck by an intoxicating scent - it's woody, musky, masculine - and I'm later told it is a fragrance created specifically for the hotel.

Lobby of the Plaza Athenee Hotel. Photo / Supplied.

History: Paris is the home of some of the world's most amazing historical monuments, and this building stands proudly among them. In fact, the architecture of the hotel and wood panelling in the restaurants and bar feature on the list of historic places in Paris. The Haussmann-style structure was designed by Charles LeFebvre, and officially opened in 1913, with a classic stone-cut facade. In 1946, Christian Dior opened his first boutique on Avenue Montaigne and was a regular guest at the hotel, holding fashion shows and shoots in its rooms. Over the years the hotel has played host to countless celebrities and is often used as a film set (think Netflix's Emily in Paris, and while we were there, the HBO series Julia was filming in the lobby). In 2011 the hotel was awarded the exceptional "Palace" distinction (awarded to only a handful of 5-star hotels).

Room: Superior suite. Our own "Parisian Apartment", with a separate lounge and bedroom, large double wardrobes, and French doors with Juliet balconies looking down into the hotel's leafy inner courtyard. The king bed is large and luxurious in Beltrami embroidered linen, while the lounge has an elegant work desk and a stunning marble fireplace beneath a large wall mirror, which we later discover is also a television. Beautiful antique furniture, embroidered cushions, elaborate chandeliers and fresh flowers enhance the spacious suite, which is traditionally French in style. The room service and spa menus are all on an iPad, including extensive caviar and champagne menus. An unpacking service is also available. Room options vary, from a classic single room, to a junior suite, to something a little more special, such as the Haute Couture Eiffel Suite - which has views to die for.

For the ultimate experience, and some of the grandest views in Paris, book the Haute Couture Eiffel Suite at the Hotel Plaza Athenee. Photo / Supplied

Bathroom: Designed in signature marble, with a double vanity, monogrammed bathrobes, deep soaking tub, and separate shower and toilet. Heated mirrors are a nice touch, as are the gorgeous aromatherapy shower capsules, which create indulgent lavender, tea tree and vanilla scented water. Toiletries are Guerlain Eau Imperiale.

Jean Imbert au Plaza Athenee Restaurant, Plaza Athenee, Paris. Photo / Supplied

Food and Drink: Jean Imbert barely had time to unpack his chef's knives before his new restaurant, Jean Imbert au Plaza Athenee, was awarded a Michelin star. Imbert's restaurant is an ode to traditional French cuisine at a Parisian brasserie. It's all marble, chandeliers and gold-leaf gorgeousness, and although the restaurant is shut for the summer holidays, we are able to enjoy breakfast here each morning. Croissants and bread sticks are piled high on our table, and we order le grand croissant noisette (hazelnut croissant), a supersized specialty pastry filled with pillowy hazelnut cream. But it's merely an entree: The spinach and goat's cheese puffed omelette is my pick, and the chef's specialty, and we are also highly impressed by my husband's pain perdu (French toast with caramel sauce and a crunchy creme brulee crust). It's the best French toast we've ever eaten, bar none, and we order it every day. On my final morning, I go the healthy route, and opt for the Plaza Avocado, with quail eggs and a citrus jus, and, enjoy it al fresco in the peaceful La Cour Jardin (courtyard), with the vines climbing wildly up the walls around me. My dish was balanced, light, and the setting? Simply magnifique.

Breakfast in La Cour Jardin at the Hotel Plaza Athenee, Paris. Photo / Supplied

Facilities: Two things are rare in Paris: Lifts and air-conditioning, and I'm pleased to report this hotel has both, which is a relief as we arrived in the midst of a heatwave. As well as the spa, there are meeting rooms, a stunning ballroom (a popular spot for weddings), and a choice of eating options. In addition to Jean Imbert au Plaza Athenee, there is the Art Deco Relais Plaza, the long corridor La Galerie, which is perfect for afternoon tea or a spot of champagne, the sophisticated Le Bar, where you should head for a late-night cocktail, and La Terrasse Montaigne, set outside on Avenue Montaigne under the hotel's red awnings and sheltered by pretty planter boxes. The hotel also offers a macaron masterclass, etiquette classes, a workshop with an artiste plumassiere (an artist who works with feathers), and perfume workshops. Wi-Fi is free and fast.

Dior Spa at the Hotel Plaza Athenee. Photo / Supplied

Spa: The Dior Spa has treatment rooms, steam rooms, saunas, and a well-equipped gym. There are treatments for almost every ache, pain or skin concern you could think of, including indulgent signature Dior oxygenating masks and de-stress massages. The spa also offers bespoke Dior makeup consultations.

Extras: Special mention must go to the tireless efforts of the concierge team to track down a copy of the New Zealand Herald in Paris. The morning after my request, that day's paper magically appeared at my door and I'm still wondering quite how they did it. Bravo!

Style: The embodiment of Parisian chic. Levels 7 and 8 have recently been transformed into Art Deco style, while the other levels are in traditional French styling.

The Plaza Athenee's La Terrasse, on the fashionable Avenue Montaigne, Paris. Photo / Supplied

In the neighbourhood: Louis Vuitton is across the road, and Dior's recently renovated flagship store at 30 Montaigne is a two-minute walk down the Avenue. Next door, the fashion house's newly opened museum, La Galerie Dior is definitely worth a visit (Plaza Athenee's concierge can arrange "skip the queue" tickets, which is recommended). Opposite Dior, you'll find the famous L'Avenue bistro, perfect for celebrity-spotting, or wandering a little further brings you to Chanel, Gucci, Balenciaga, Prada, Saint Laurent ... you get the idea. If you want to play tourist, Le Grand Palais is nearby, as is Avenue George V, which sits opposite the Pont de l'Alma, where tourists still head to pay tribute to Princess Diana. There's also a gorgeous view of the Eiffel Tower here, and plenty of top-notch bistros nearby.

Family Friendly: We saw plenty of families staying here, and the hotel offers "Family Time": a package that includes a half-price connecting room for the kids, gifts, cookies, daily breakfasts, and, bien sur, champagne for the parents.

Accessibility: There are several accessible guest rooms, and, with the exception of La Terrasse, all of the hotel's public areas are wheelchair accessible, with wide doorways, and elevators with Braille buttons. Wheelchairs can also be provided on request.

Sustainability: The hotel has been on a mission to reduce its emissions, and this includes LED lightbulbs throughout the building, recycling bio-waste to generate green electricity, donating used products to charity, and installing efficient heating and cooling systems. In 2012 the hotel was also named a "Green Host" by the Paris Tourism Office.

Contact: dorchestercollection.com/en/paris/hotel-plaza-athenee/

Final word: Checking out was as emotional as a break-up, but a gift made it slightly less painful. The staff had remembered my fascination with the hotel's signature scent and a small spray bottle was prepared for me to take home. One spray and I am transported back to the Plaza Athenee (. . . with a bit of imagination).