Hotel review: Auckland's luxury boutique Hotel Grand Windsor

Hotel Grand Windsor is a world away from some of the cookie-cutter alternatives. Photo / Supplied.

Maureen Marriner stays at Hotel Grand Windsor, Auckland CBD

Check-in experience: Seamless. We had planned a bags drop late morning and a return late afternoon but the room was ready and, after signing in, which was accompanied by warm elderflower teas, we were able to unpack and settle in.

Room: Light-filled luxury king on the seventh floor with two large windows and "a peek of the sea" amid the forest of buildings. Spacious seating area with velvet tub chairs and exotic tea crockery, range of T2 teas and a Nespresso. An evening turn-down service is offered.

The lobby area of the Hotel Grand Windsor. Photo / Supplied.

Extras: As with other Accor hotels, ALLSAFE claims the most stringent cleaning standards and operational protocols in the world of hospo. If guests have a non-urgent need to contact a doctor, phone appointments are available free of charge.

Price: A special offer of $200 a night for two nights, including breakfasts. We had arranged the stay months ago but Covid meant two postponements.

What's in the neighbourhood? The hotel is downtown on Queen St so the CBD, in all its chaotic and gritty glory is on the doorstep.

Bathroom: Large and white-tiled with another large window, plenty of bench space and a large shower with monsoon head and the normal hosey thing.

Floris toiletries at Grand Windsor Hotel Auckland.

Toiletries: Floris of London, started in 1730 and the oldest English fragrance and toiletries house.

Food and drink: Cooke's Restaurant and Bar, named for the original 1928 eatery on the hotel site, is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, morning and afternoon teas and tapas - non-stop food, really. An off-menu breakfast request for fresh fruit salad with greek yoghurt and honey was no problem.

The bed: King with a pillow menu of four varieties.

Wallis Blue cocktail at the Grand Windsor hotel in Auckland.

I loved: The attentive staff and the Art Deco design that stands out from the cookie-cutters. The theme is the romance of Edward VIII and jewel-loving American divorcee Wallis Simpson, who, after their marriage became the Duke and Duchess of Windsor. The heritage-faced building is called Windsor House and the decor for each of the 79 rooms and suites is one of Wallis' four favourite jewel colours. The bar can also rustle up a Wallis Blue, a little gem of a gin cocktail.

Facilities: Sauna, jacuzzi and gym.

Contact: hotelgrandwindsor.com

Free Wi-Fi: Yes

Perfect for: Staycation for Aucklanders paying heed to the clamour to support the city. Unique break for others.

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newzealand.com