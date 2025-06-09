Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Hotel review: Art’Otel London Hoxton, a modern art hotel in trendy Shoreditch

Stephanie Holmes
By
Editor - Lifestyle Brands·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

The Art'Otel Hoxton in London is a modern, art-focused hotel in Shoreditch.

The Art'Otel Hoxton in London is a modern, art-focused hotel in Shoreditch.

Stephanie Holmes stays at the Art’Otel London Hoxton.

Location: On the corner of Old St and Great Eastern St at the convergence point of trendy East London suburbs Hoxton and Shoreditch.

Style: Modern skyscraper hotel with a focus on contemporary art.

Price: From around $460 per night.

Perfect for: Having

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel