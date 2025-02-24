With an embrace of the future and a nod to the past, The Clan Hotel Singapore opened in March 2021. Sleek and modern, the hotel rises 30 stories, with 324 sophisticated rooms that are beautifully appointed with a neutral palette that is both welcoming and relaxing. Each room offers state-of-the-art technology and contemporary style just moments away from the city’s commercial hub.

From $958 per person share twin, this deal includes a four-night stay at the five-star Clan Hotel Singapore, return private car transfers from Singapore Airport, free guaranteed late check-out until 3pm, one admission ticket to Bird Paradise per room. Book this deal before March 31, 2025 and travel between April 1 to 7, April 12 to October 1, October 6 to 13, October 17 to December 30, 2025, January 1 to February 1, and February 8 to March 31, 2026. Contact: helloworld. Call 0800 75 87 87 or visit helloworld.co.nz

The Clan's rooftop Sky Pool boasts spectacular views of downtown Singapore. Photo / The Clan Hotel Singapore by Far East Hospitality

Italy’s best attractions

Save on this exclusive offer on a 15-day Fly, Stay & Tour package to Italy. With return flights from Auckland to Rome flying Emirates, spend a night at the Hotel Morgana before embarking on a 14-day escorted tour with Cosmos. With its magnificent architecture, beautiful landscapes, sumptuous cuisine, ancient ruins, and brilliant art, Italy is a country like no other. Book with Flight Centre to save $300 per person and add comprehensive travel insurance and save $500 per booking with Bundle + Save.

From $7859 per person, this package is on sale until March 9, 2025, and departs on November 16, 2025. Subject to availability. Contact: Flight Centre. Call 0800 427 555 or visit flightcentre.co.nz

Tick off Italy from your bucket list with this deal. Photo / Getty Images

Adelaide to Darwin by rail

Step onboard The Ghan, one of the world’s most iconic rail journeys, stretching from Adelaide to Darwin. With return airfares from Auckland with Air New Zealand, spend two nights at the five-star Pullman Adelaide before spending three days aboard The Ghan in a Premium Double or Twin cabin. Included are immersive Off Train Experiences in Marla, Alice Springs, and Katherine. Afterwards, spend two nights in Darwin at the five-star Hilton Darwin in a Harbour View Room. This luxurious rail experience is perfect for travellers looking to combine adventure with comfort while exploring Australia’s vast and varied landscapes.

From $8119 per person, this deal is on sale until March 15, 2025. Flight departing October 7, 2025. Subject to availability. Contact: Travel Associates. Call 0800 951 655 or visit travel-associates.co.nz

Hop on The Ghan and journey from Adelaide to Darwin. Photo / The Ghan

Alaska awaits you

Venture across the Pacific Ocean with Princess Cruises aboard Grand Princess this July. Set sail from Vancouver, Canada for an Alaskan experience you will never forget. Stand in awe in front of the world-famous Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau and enjoy the stunning vistas aboard the White Pass Scenic Railway in Skagway. Finally, be amazed by a scenic cruise past Endicott Arm Fjord & Dawes Glacier.

Priced from $1759 per person, share twin for a Princess Standard fare, which includes standard dining, accommodation, and entertainment. Flights are additional. Cruise departs Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday, July 1. Prices are correct at the date and time supplied to media outlet and are subject to change. Contact: Princess. Call 0800 780 717 or visit princess.com