Trip the light fantastic on a polar aurora chasing flight. Photo / Viva Expeditions, Supplied

LIGHT UP YOUR LIFE

Viva Expeditions' Southern Lights by Flight lets passengers view the Aurora Australis from the comfort of an Air NZ Dreamliner on a round-trip from Christchurch. The 10-hour once-in-a-lifetime experience includes two full-service Air New Zealand meals per person, in-flight snack and drinks service, as well as information and photography tips from expert astronomers and photographers who are joining the journey. Viva Expeditions guests will also enjoy a Mission to Aurora Australis pre-flight programme hosted at the International Antarctic Centre. Flights are available to book on April 1, September 24 and 25, and March 18 and September 16, 2023, and are priced from $1545pp.

Contact: Viva Expeditions, vivaexpeditions.com/travel/nzherald

RARO WITH ALL THE FAMILY

Take the family on a tropical escape to Rarotonga. Stay for five nights at Edgewater Resort and Spa in a Garden Room and your children play and eat for free. Return flights and airport transfers are included. Travel from Auckland starts at $995pp, family-share. Travel from Wellington or Christchurch starts at $1155pp, family-share. Book by March 20. Travel between May 2 and July 7, or between July 26 and September 30. The price is based on two adults travelling with two children aged between 2 and 11 years. The "kids-eat-free" offer applies to two children aged up to 12 years when dining with adults. There is also free entry to the Coconut Kids Club (unsupervised) for children aged 4 to 12.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or, for Auckland departures, flightcentre.co.nz/product/15469700; or Wellington departures, flightcentre.co.nz/product/15469769 and Christchurch departures, flightcentre.co.nz/product/15469838

CRUISE FIJI'S BLUE LAGOONS

Cruise Fiji's idyllic tropical waters in style by booking a seven-night, small ship Blue Lagoon Cruise of the Mamanuca and Yasawa islands. You'll anchor at private beaches, swim and snorkel in clear blue waters, and stay in an Orchid Class Cabin, which comes with a F$100 Bar & Spa credit. Priced from $2635pp, twin-share, this deal is on sale throughout March. The cruise departs on September 9 from Denarau. Airfares from New Zealand are additional, as is pre-cruise and post-cruise accommodation on land.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/cruises/south-pacific/escape-to-fiji-paradise-cruise-15607603

AUCKLAND AT EYE LEVEL

Enjoy a scenic helicopter flight around Auckland Sky Tower and the magnificent harbour for the lowest-ever price of $149pp. This scenic flight gives passengers a bird's-eye view of the Viaduct, the Auckland Harbour Bridge, Eden Park and the Sky Tower. The departure is from the Heletranz heliport in Albany, heading for the Auckland Harbour Bridge via the historic Chelsea Sugar works and on towards Auckland Zoo, Eden Park, Cornwall Park, Auckland Museum and the extinct cones of Mount Eden and Mount Albert. The Sky Tower from the air is a highlight, followed by iconic spots along the North Shore. Book and travel by March 31. Bookings are essential and have conditions, including a minimum of two passengers booked. The flight takes approximately 15 minutes.

Contact: Heletranz, (09) 415 3550 or e-mail info@heletranz.co.nz or check out heletranz.co.nz/specials/

ROTORUA BY NIGHT

Drink in the magic of Rotorua by night lights, exploring the beautiful Redwood Forest at night by lantern and taking a dip in the geothermal baths by day. A three-night stay at Prince's Gate Hotel in a standard two-bedroom suite is priced from $339pp, family-share. The booking comes with a family pass to Redwoods Nightlights and the Polynesian Spa. A Flexible Free policy applies, allowing changes and cancellations up to seven days prior to travel. Book by March 13. Travel between May 2 and June 30. This price is based on two adults travelling with two children aged 5 to 11 years.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz/product/15574760