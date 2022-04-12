Tiki Taane headlines Northland's May music festival in the Bay of Islands. Photo / File

CHILLED-OUT COOK ISLANDS

Holidaymakers who want beachfront resort accommodation in Rarotonga where the youngest guests are 16 can book a five-night stay at the four-star Crown Beach Resort and Spa in a 1-bedroom villa (daily breakfasts included), which comes with return Air NZ fares. Priced from $1849pp, twin-share for travel from Auckland — or from $2009pp if you're travelling from Wellington or Christchurch — your room includes a NZ$150 Resort Credit. Book by April 17. Travel July 25-August 4 or August 9-September 30.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out this link for travel from Auckland, www.flightcentre.co.nz/product/15795663. Travel from Wellington is at www.flightcentre.co.nz/product/15795732 and Christchurch travellers, check www.flightcentre.co.nz/product/15795801

MALDIVES THIS MAY

Let your travel agent find the best airfares for you, then book a five-night exotic holiday in the Maldives. The Meeru Island Resort and Spa is described as "unpretentious – less bling, more barefoot" and has a vast beachfront, a nine-hole golf course and lively entertainment. The resort is a thrilling 55-minute speedboat ride from Male International Airport. Five nights from May through to September 30 in a Garden Room are priced from $1409pp, twin-share. A Jacuzzi Water Villa starts at $2059pp, twin-share.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/meeru-island-resort-spa-maldives

THE BAY THAT ROCKED

Over 40 acts will take the stage at New Zealand's largest and longest-running country music festival, held at seven different venues in Russell and Paihia next month. Book your accommodation now and head to the Bay of Islands in time for the three-day event, opening on Friday, May 13. Artists performing at the 2022 Bay of Islands Country Rock Festival include Suzanne Prentice, Brendon Dugan, Gray Bartlett and Jodi Vaughan. Ticket prices start at $60.

Contact: Bay of Islands Country Rock Festival, boimusicfestivals.com

QUEEN OF LAKE VIEWS

A three-night winter escape to Queenstown, staying at The Rees Hotel in one of its five-star Lake View rooms is priced from $789pp, twin share, and includes daily continental breakfasts and a guided tour on the Routeburn Track, where you'll get to enjoy some of the most stunning views to Mt Aspiring and be surrounded by native birdlife. Book by April 19. Travel between April 20 and June 18. Airfares are additional and can be arranged for you.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/queenstown/the-rees-hotel---routeburn-guided-walk-15680358

LOOP SOUTH FOR LESS

Fifteen per cent has been knocked off the price of a six-day Southern Loop tour in the depths of the South Island, departing on April 25 and including accommodation, transport and some meals and activities along the way. Now priced from $2253pp, twin-share, the tour will take you to explore the Cathedral Caves of the Catlins, to cruise the bays and inlets of Stewart Island and to just soak up the serenity of Milford Sound. The tour starts and ends in Queenstown.

Contact: Intrepid Travel, freephone 0800 600 610 or check out intrepidtravel.com/nz/new-zealand/queenstown-southern-loop-133572