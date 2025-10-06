Advertisement
Highlights of a Ponant Kimberley cruise in Australia

Johanna Thornton
Deputy editor, Lifestyle Premium·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Enjoy the Hunter River and Prince Frederick Harbour by cruise ship. Photo / Supplied

Ponant’s 11-day voyage from Broome to Darwin takes guests right up close to some of the Kimberley’s most thrilling and remote scenery, writes Johanna Thornton.

The first thing I learn about the Kimberley is that it’s hot. The kind of hot where you contemplate wearing a hydration backpack and apply

