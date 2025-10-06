The third thing I learn (I’ll stop listing learnings after this, because they don’t end) is that an expedition cruise aboard Ponant’s luxury small ship Le Jacques Cartier barely touches land. Instead, it takes passengers where larger ships can’t, delivering them right up close to waterfalls, gorges and mangrove forests, with guests organised into small expedition groups for the duration of the cruise. Where guests are welcomed on the land, it’s in collaboration with traditional and Aboriginal-owned tour groups, such as Wijingarra Tours at the stunning Freshwater Cove, where we view ancient rock galleries and have ochre streaked on our faces in a traditional welcoming ceremony.

King George River, Kimberley. Photo / Studio Ponant, Juliette Leclercq

Ponant’s expedition cruises feature a team of expert guides and naturalists, each with an area of expertise, from geology to crocodiles, to accompany guests on every adventure, and provide lectures and recaps of the day’s encounters in the ship’s theatre. It’s a cruise of contrasts, with ultimate luxury onboard in the form of elegant cabins and plentiful French food and wine, and authentic and thrilling discoveries off-ship.

Lacepedes Islands

Back on board the sun-soaked Zodiac en route to the Lacepede Islands, our guides Zach and Ali encourage us to keep our eyes peeled for any movement below the surface. Wildlife encounters are at the heart of a Ponant expedition, and guests are urged to stay alert, with guides always ready to steer in for a closer look. As we motor away from the ship towards the shoreline, it’s the birds that appear first. The four remote islands that make up the Lacepedes provide some of Western Australia’s most vital habitats for seabirds and are a breeding colony for brown boobies, which swoop and soar above us, their white bellies flashing. We spot roseate terns, sooty oystercatchers and a cluster of Australian pelicans gathered on the sand as if to greet us.

Nearby on a steep dune are the distinctive tracks of green turtles. We’re told these low-lying islands are also key breeding grounds for hard-shelled creatures and we’re lucky enough to see a handful of them as they swim to the surface for a breath. We see schools of fish, the grey murky shape of a hammerhead shark as it swims under the boat’s bow, and an eagle ray leaps out of the water.

Enjoying the Lacepede Islands in Kimberley via a Zodiac. Photo / Studio Ponant, Laure Patricot

I’m buzzing to spot a saltwater crocodile, but as our Zodiac skims through a swirling channel between the islands and into a glassy lagoon, it’s hard to imagine any real danger lurking here. Waves break off a mid-tide sandbank and we joke to Zach that it looks like a perfect surf spot. Surely you’d be fine out here on a surfboard?

Later on board the ship, scrolling through the expedition team’s professional photos, one image stops me cold. Among the shots of boobies and green turtles, there it is: a saltwater crocodile – a big one – its spiny back breaking the surface like a cluster of jagged rocks, its green eyes focused. Just behind it are two Zodiacs full of unaware guests, happily scanning the sea for wildlife. Okay, so definitely no swimming, except for in Le Jacques Cartier’s infinity pool.

Montgomery Reef

To visit Collier Bay is to learn a lesson in tides. The tidal range in the Kimberley can peak at 14m and the landscape is scarred with a visible black high-tide line. In this majestic place, huge volumes of water fill the many nooks and crannies of the coastline, and take their sweet time to drain away, creating unique tidal phenomena that form Ponant’s expedition itinerary.

From ancient rock art to saltwater crocodiles, the Kimberley’s contrasts shine on Ponant’s cruise. Photo / Studio Ponant

Montgomery Reef is one of the Kimberley’s most spectacular sights. The vast, flat-topped reef appears to rise dramatically from the ocean with the turning of the tide. Covering more than 300sq km, it lies about 20km offshore between Doubtful Bay and Collier Bay, which guests onboard Le Jacques Cartier witness on day two. Our guide, Brett, explains that as the huge tide drops, seawater trapped atop the reef begins to cascade down its sides, creating the appearance of waterfalls in the middle of the ocean.

The effect is surreal: streams of white water pouring down what looks like a submerged island, revealing coral and a mosaic of marine life. Birds circle overhead, including eastern reef egrets and ospreys, while below we spot turtles, rays and sharks.

Hunter River

It’s low tide at Porosus Creek in the Hunter River and today the water is a dense, silty green, muddied at its banks by the many creatures who call it home. This impressive waterway, which is surrounded by a thick mangrove forest, is our best bet for spotting an estuarine crocodile on the cruise. It’s even named after them (Crocodylus porosus). As we motor along the estuary, it’s the mudskippers we see first. An amphibious fish, they spend much of their time outside the water on the river’s banks, wriggling and jumping to attract a mate.

The cruise reveals the Kimberley’s wild beauty, from rising reefs to circling crocodiles. Pictured is Porosus Creek on the Hunter River. Photo / Nick Rains

It’s quite the show, and briefly distracts us from the crocodile, perfectly camouflaged by the mud but visible because of its blinking green eye. Before we can get too excited, another crocodile’s jagged spikes break the waterline as it trawls the bank for food. I turn to our naturalist for the day, Jess. “Are we not prey, peering over this small inflatable boat in our bright orange life jackets, cameras out?” She says it’s rare for a crocodile to approach the Zodiacs, which are designed to manoeuvre even with one or more sections punctured by a croc’s powerful jaws. Brilliant.

It’s this unlikely pairing – the thrill of crocodiles circling the boat, and the promise of a five-course dinner waiting onboard – that makes this feel like true expedition cruising. Equal parts adrenaline and Aperol. And thankfully, no punctures today.

Details

Ponant’s 10-night “Australia’s Iconic Kimberley” cruise travels from Darwin to Broome.

au.ponant.com

The writer travelled courtesy of Ponant, Qantas and Virgin Australia.