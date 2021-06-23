High luxury among the peaks of Mt Cook park and New Zealand's best travel deals

Fly from Aoraki's lofty peaks to the Lindis luxury lodge, Photo / The Lindis, Mt Cook Skiplanes

Aoraki in luxury

A luxurious three-night stay in a one-bedroom Pod beneath the starry night sky, and an exclusive helicopter experience which will lift you to the snowy peaks for a picnic, is priced from $11,950 for two. Mt Cook Ski Planes and Helicopters have devised this special package with the region's newest luxury lodge, The Lindis. Stays are available until October 31.

Contact: Mt Cook Skiplanes, (03) 4308026, fly@mtcookskiplanes.com or check out mtcookskiplanes.com



Cycle Lake Dunstan for Clutha Gold

Cycle the new Lake Dunstan Trail, the spectacular Roxburgh Gorge and the Clutha Gold Trails for $150 off the usual price. Book by July 1 for trips departing through to May next year, and you'll pay $2145pp. Three dinners, three lunches and daily breakfasts are included, as is hotel and motel accommodation.

Contact: Adventure South, phone 0800 00 11 66 or check out adventuresouth.co.nz

Gold Coast for less than $220

Qantas is now flying direct to the Gold Coast—but the one-way fare, which starts at $219, must be booked by close of business on June 24. In-flight meals, entertainment and baggage allowance are included in the price. Qantas flights can be re-scheduled, fee-free, as many times as required through to February next year.

Contact: qantas.com

Amazing Milford

Milford Sound is a world-renowned natural wonder with towering peaks, cascading waterfalls and amazing wildlife. A day cruise that takes you into its heart, and three nights at the four-star Distinction Luxmore are priced from $295pp, double share. Book by June 30. Travel between August1and September 30. Airfares are additional.

. Contact: Flight Centre, phone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz

Linger longer in Taranaki

Belt Road Seaside Holiday Park and Motels in Taranaki is encouraging its guests to stay awhile in its picturesque setting along the Coastal Walkway, overlooking the Tasman Sea. A five-night booking for a motel unit is discounted by $250. Motel room rates start at $145-a-night. Stay by September 30.

Contact: Belt Road, phone 0800 804 204 or check out beltroad.co.nz

