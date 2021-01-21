Helicopter to Awaroa beach and New Zealand's best travel deals

Drop in on Awaroa beach, a favourite of Helicopters Nelson pilots. Photo / Helicopters Nelson, Supplied

A beach visit with friends in high places

You and your friends can be whisked by helicopter across Tasman Bay to Awaroa beach — the Abel Tasman National Park beach that 40,000 Kiwis famously crowd-funded in 2016 to keep it out of private ownership. Each month, Helicopters Nelson pilots pick their favourite spot for a special deal. This month's Abel Tasman Experience with a landing on Awaroa Beach, with ample time to swim, wander the golden sand or through the native bush and lunch at nearby Awaroa Lodge. This 2.5 hours treat costs $995 for up to three people, or $1750 for up to six. Departures are from Nelson Airport.

Contact: Helicopters Nelson, phone 0800 FLY NELSON, email fly@helicoptersnelson.co.nz or check out helicoptersnelson.co.nz

Walk and Soak

Glacier Valley Eco Tours and Waiho Hot Tubs are offering Walk and Soak packages for two (adults only), priced at $190 for you both. This package is available until March 31. You'll walk in the Franz Josef Glacier Valley for two hours with a knowledgeable guide, then sink into a private hot tub in the rainforest, undisturbed for a whole hour. Choose from two departure times—9.30am or 1.30pm.

Contact: Glacier Valley Eco Tours, freephone 0800 925 586 (WALKTOURS) or 021 880 458, email info@glaciervalley.co.nz or check out westcoast.co.nz/west-coast-deals/walksoak-franz-josef-package

Victorian Villa in Napier

Three nights bed-and-breakfast accommodation in an 1880s villa, Cobden Garden, on Bluff Hill in Napier, is discounted to $1286 and includes a guided Art Deco walk with The Art Deco Trust, plus a hosted wine and progressive dinner experience with Odyssey Tours. The Essence of Hawke's Bay package includes premium suite accommodation, full breakfasts and, each evening, your hosts will serve pre-dinner wine and hors d'oeuvres. Book by October 15 and travel by October 31.

Contact: Cobden House, 027 695 1240 or email info@cobden.co.nz Check out cobden.co.nz, artdeconapier.com and odysseynz.com



Three nights, five stars in Taupō

Bask in the breath-taking natural beauty of Taupō from the five-star Hilton Lake Taupō. A 10-minute drive from the town centre, the hotel has swimming pools, tennis courts, a fitness centre and lake-view dining from its restaurant balcony. A three-night stay is $299 each, twin-share, and includes free Wi-Fi, late check-out and the third night's stay is essentially free. Book by January 29. Valid for Sunday to Thursday stays in February and March.

Contact: House of Travel, phone 0800 713 715 or check out houseoftravel.co.nz

Ride the rails from the Cook Strait

Endeavour NZ Itinerary Specialists are relaunching their popular Ride the Rails tour. The package is $3299 for two, which includes three scenic rail journeys (Northern Explorer, Coastal Pacific and the Tranz Alpine), accommodation from Monday to Friday (inclusive) at 4-star hotels/motels, drinks and nibbles at a pre-tour meet and greet evening, Cook Strait ferry crossing, a half-day food tour in Wellington, a Marlborough Sounds scenic cruise, a group meal in Picton, Christchurch Tramway tickets, transfers in Wellington, Picton, Christchurch and minibus return from Greymouth after the Tranz Alpine. Accommodation and activities have been handpicked. Tours are fully hosted and depart February 15 and 22, March 8, 15 and 22, or April 12.

Contact: Hosts Pete (021122 7357, pete@endeavournzis. co.nz) or John (027 235 0576, john@endeavournzis.co.nz), or endeavournzitineraryspecialists.co.nz

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newzealand.com