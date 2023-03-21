Heathrow Airport prepares for delays during Easter holidays due to strikes

Passenger walking outside airport terminal. Rear view of young man with luggage at night.

Travellers are being warned to expect “severe delays” as security guards at one of the busiest airports in Europe strike over Easter in a dispute over pay.

Trade union Unite said more than 1400 security guards at Heathrow Airport in London voted in favour of the 10-day walkout from Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 9.

The workers involved are from Terminal 5, which is used by British Airways, and those who check cargo that enters the airport.

Upon announcing the strike action, the union said flights using the airport would “experience severe delays and disruption”.

Check-in desks at Heathrow Airport. Photo / Grant Bradley

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said members were being “forced to take strike action due to need not greed”.

“Workers at Heathrow Airport are on poverty wages while the chief executive and senior managers enjoy huge salaries,” she said.

“It is the airport’s workers who are fundamental to its success and they deserve a fair pay increase.”

Unite said members rejected Heathrow’s offer of a 10 per cent pay increase, saying it wasn’t enough due to “low pay and the cost of living crisis”.

Unite regional co-ordinating officer Wayne King said the strike would cause “huge disruption and delays” but blamed Heathrow Airport for the action.

Earlier, Mr King had warned flight delays and cancellations were inevitable if the strike went ahead.

A Heathrow spokesperson said the airport had “contingency plans” in place to keep the airport “open and operational”.

“Threatening to ruin people’s hard-earned holidays with strike action will not improve the deal,” a statement from the airport said.

Tens of thousands of train and bus drivers, civil servants, teachers, doctors and health care workers have also organised mass walkouts in recent months. All have been in some way related to the demand for better wages. Some union leaders have successfully negotiated pay deals with the Government.

In particular, unions representing nurses and ambulance crews have achieved positive outcomes while other industries continue to fight with authorities.

News.com.au with additional reporting.