Adam Dooney, business manager for The Hollyford Wilderness Experience, talks to Elisabeth Easther about forest adventuring in one of Fiordland's most scenic hidden valleys.

Proudly owned and operated by Ngāi Tahu, The Hollyford Wilderness Experience is one of the best loved guided walks in Aotearoa.

What's the experience like?

It's three nights and four days, but it's very different to many of the Great Walks, because it's a valley rather than a mountain pass, so you're right down in the thick of the forest. It's the perfect combination of walking and wilderness, with a jetboat ride down one section of the Hollyford River and at the end, a helicopter takes guests out to Milford Sound.

It sounds blissful. I take it the experience doesn't feature tents, or huts?

Without wanting to overuse the word luxury, our lodges are luxurious. The trip has a brilliant flow, the way all the pieces fit together, and each step along the way opens another chapter of the valley's story. The food is beautiful too, with amazing lunches, home baking and three-course dinners with delicious deserts. There's also a great wine list, as well as local craft beers.

What are things looking like after Covid?

It was definitely challenging, but we're up and running again. Employment is complex for all seasonal attractions, but we're currently assembling a great team for this season. We always attract the best staff, and people who want to express interest can email: info@hollyfordtrack.com

What adjustments did you make?

Traditionally we would run from October to April; after Covid, we shortened that and reopened from January to March 2021. We really wanted to get our kaimahi back to work and give Kiwis opportunities to see the country, and as soon as decided to open for that three-month period, we sold out instantly.



How hectic was that?

We usually have a team of 30 in peak summer, with at least two people on reservations and admin, but as we were just starting up, it was just me. The phone ran hot for a whole week, so straight away we brought employees back.

What do you love most about your role?

I love how our guides bring the stories of the forest to life. From the rich Māori history to the early settlers, the flora and fauna, and our guests are always wowed. To see their amazement, that's how we know it's working and it is so gratifying. I'm also lucky to work with phenomenally brilliant people.

Have you always been an outdoorsy person?

I grew up in Hawke's Bay in a sporty, beachy family. I really loved surfing, and we also enjoyed camping at Mahia Peninsula. But the real start of my outdoors story happened at The Sir Edmund Hillary Outdoor Pursuits Centre [OPC] in Tūrangi.

Was this a school camp epiphany?

Something like that. I went there in third form and it opened my eyes to new possibilities. A few years later, in sixth form, I was part of a group of about eight rangitahi who went on a hīkoi from Wellington to Cape Reinga, all under our own steam, hiking, biking and kayaking. It took about 28 days and we all learnt so much about ourselves and our capabilities.

Did that influence your career path?

It definitely left me wanting more and, after school, in 1995, I went to Rotorua Polytechnic to study for a Certificate in Outdoor Education, which took me back to the OPC. I started with school camp guiding, then I segued into the snow sports industry. I've done seasons in St. Arnaud, Mt Hutt, and Cardrona. When I moved to Wanaka, I became involved with the NZ Snow Sports Instructors Alliance.

How did you make the transition from snow business to the Hollyford?

I'd spent eight years with Snow Sports NZ as Director of Development, that was a phenomenal experience, but when I saw this role come up, I jumped in. The Hollyford Valley is one of the most beautiful parts of Fiordland. It's richly forested, there's a beautiful river flowing through it and the flora and fauna is amazing.

Adam says the Hollyford track is teeming with birdlife, following an intensive conservation programme in the area. Photo / supplied

How are you tracking for Predator Free 2050?

About six years ago, people realised the bird life was being depleted, so the Martins Bay Conservation Trust was set up and a group of us now run an intensive trapping programme over a 15,000hectare area. The bird life is now some of the best you'll see outside a fenced sanctuary.

Would you say things are looking up?

We've had a sensational couple of seasons and our groups have been a pleasure to host. It was clear everyone felt fortunate to be walking the Hollyford in January 2021, with the rest of the world still at a standstill. Then, in 21/22, we opened from December to the end of April, so a shorter season but we had higher than usual occupancy and all driven by Kiwis.

You didn't just have to battle Covid down there either. There was a severe weather event, too

Yes. Fiordland had bad flooding in February 2020, so when we came out of the first lockdown we had to manage a full internal renovation of both lodges. That April, we were all hands to the pump, but long term, it's been an improvement. We're also currently installing more en suite rooms at Pyke Lodge and Martins Bay Lodge.

Do you have strategies, for when the going gets tough?

If ever I'm struggling, I try to focus on the bigger picture, and I'll ask myself, what am I trying to achieve? I also remind myself that this one situation is not the end of the world. I'm never slow to go to one of my team either. Reaching out is really important.

