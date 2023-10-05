Voyager 2023 media awards

Hawaii holidays: 5 places to visit in Oahu, according to Jack Johnson

By Celeste Moure
5 mins to read
The singer Jack Johnson at Kokua Learning Farm, part of a foundation he started with his wife, Kim. Photo / Michelle Mishina Kunz, The New York Times

If you’re cruising the Hawaiian islands, your holiday will likely begin and end in Oahu. Star musician Jack Johnson shares his tips for what not to miss.

Born and raised on Oahu’s North , singer-songwriter Jack Johnson can still remember a time when going surfing in Waikiki on the other side of the island was a bit of a trip. “When I was a kid back in the 70s, that drive seemed extra long. It was mostly dirt roads to get there,” Johnson said, during a video chat from his farm on the island.

