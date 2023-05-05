Harry Styles' new music video for Satellite shows a robot getting its fill of US travel. Photo / Lloyd Wakefield

The robot star of Harry Styles’ latest music video embarks on a journey across the US for love - and that cinematic trip could inspire the travels of keen fans.

In the video for ‘Satellite’, a song from the British pop musician’s album Harry’s House, a tiny robot vacuum cleaner is awakened by the power of love, after hearing that the Mars Curiosity rover has been living alone on the faraway planet for 10 years.

In an effort to reach Curiosity, the anthropomorphised robot starts on a journey across the US. It starts its trip at a (secretly filmed) Love on Tour Show, before grinding to a halt next to the pop star while stargazing. Along the way, the robot stops at some notable US destinations - here’s the itinerary to see key spots in its journey.

Where was the music video for ‘Satellite’ filmed?

‘Love on Tour’ Show at the Kia Forum LA

In the first section of the video, the small robot comes to life backstage at one of Styles’ shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, where the musician played 15 times to sold-out crowds. It moves into the arena itself, gliding across the stage and navigating the crowds and discarded feather boas once the show wraps up. The music video was filmed secretly, with fans in the background unknowingly playing roles as background extras.

The Kia Forum (previously called The Forum) is a huge multi-use space in California, that hosts concerts, basketball, ice hockey, boxing matches, tennis and political events. It’s known for its unique architectural structure, with huge, recognisable columns lining the outside of the venue. The robot is seen leaving the venue, with the columns and ‘Harry’s House’ sign lit behind them.

The Pink Flamingo hotel and casino in Las Vegas is featured in Harry Styles' music video for 'Satellite'. Photo / Unsplash

Las Vegas Boulevard

After navigating the LA freeways, petrol stations and truck stops, the little robot starts to head east. It stops for a glance at the neon lights of the bright Las Vegas boulevard, marvelling at the colours of the Pink Flamingo hotel and casino sign.

The Pink Flamingo, which was opened in 1946, was also a filming location for the 1960 and 2001 Ocean’s 11 films, and Elvis’ 1964 Viva Las Vegas musical. The flashing lights of Las Vegas itself make for a bewildering road trip stop and are certainly worth a picture.

Harry Styles' robot travels across the red sand desert of Monument Valley in the 'Satellite' music video. Photo / Thinkstock

Monument Valley

A large part of the robot’s trek sees it driving through the stunning red sands desert of Monument Valley, which stretches across the Utah-Arizona state line. It’s characterised by the sandstone buttes, the steep pillars that reach up to 300 metres above the deeper parts of the valley. The robot also takes Route 163 along this journey, the scenic road that takes travellers through the picturesque Southwest.

Monument Valley has also been featured in classic John Ford and Clint Eastwood cowboy flicks but is perhaps more famous for its starring role in Forrest Gump.

Kennedy Space Centre

The robot’s journey comes to an end at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida and sits next to Harry Styles gazing up at the sky, as its battery finally runs out. The Space Centre is the main launch site for NASA, and has been in use since 1968. The Space Centre also has a visitor complex, which offers further opportunities to learn about space travel, historically significant missions and engage with actual astronauts.