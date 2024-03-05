Viral videos circulating online have drawn new attention to China’s watchful eye.

Viral videos circulating online have drawn new attention to China’s watchful eye.

A woman’s photo taken on a beach in China has sparked global attention after a “disturbing” detail was noticed in the background.

Louise, a French exchange student visiting Hainan in southern China, was on the beach at Haitang Bay, a popular tourist destination on the tropical island when she discovered a whopping amount of security cameras lining the shore.

While Hainan is located far south near Vietnam and deemed a tropical paradise, people have been left creeped out by the mass state surveillance infiltrating the sandy bay.

In a video, Louise is seen seated on the beach with lamposts in the background. Each of them is topped with surveillance cameras.

A message overlaid on the video reads: “POV you’re at the beach in China OF COURSE there are security cameras every 50m.”

Speaking to Newsweek, she said “The beach experience in China is truly interesting.”

Viral videos circulating online have drawn new attention to China’s watchful eye.

But her caption to her video raised alarm bells for viewers.

“We’re at the beach in China of course we aren’t allowed to swim in the ocean,” she wrote.

Speaking to Newsweek, she said: “So many things are different from my Western culture,” she remarked, adding, “I think it’s important to note I wasn’t complaining about these security cameras.

“China is a very strict and surveilled country, but this does bring a great security in the country that I much appreciate.”

She clarified that they were banned from swimming due to strong currents and winds.

While Louise’s reaction was measured, many online described the detail as creepy.

“The amount of cameras in China is creepy,” one wrote.

Another added: “[It’s] like a dystopian nightmare.”

“Big Brother watching,” a third claimed.

@louiserct we’re at the beach in China of course we aren’t allowed to swim in the ocean 🤔 ♬ som original - Superfly Legendas

However, others thought the presence of CCTV was a positive.

“I rather see security cameras than see women getting sexually assaulted while out jogging on the beach,” a user commented. “You? I like feeling safe.”

Another added: “That’s awesome! In Australia you can’t swim without the fear someone going to steal your stuff.”

The video has been viewed more than 7 million times.











