Great Walks with kids: A family’s adventure through NZ’s trails

By Claire Rogers
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Abel Tasman National Park. Photo / Tourism NZ

Great Walks are challenging at the best of times, so how does one do it with little trampers in tow? Claire Rogers shares insights gained after tackling three walks with three children.

As a family holiday, a Great Walk can be a hard sell. There’s a lot of walking –

