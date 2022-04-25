New Zealand's network of Great Walks passes an historic milestone next week, as the world-renowned multi-day hikes celebrate a third decade.

The collection of 10 walks celebrate their 30th birthday when bunks go on sale next week.

The Minister of Conservation Kiri Allan says the success of the network is a testament to Kiwis' appetite and appreciation for the outdoors.

"The outdoors and nature are a core part of our identity as New Zealanders and the origins of these walks are testament to this," she said.

Tramping out to the middle of the Tongariro National Park to deliver the birthday message, the minister said she had enjoyed many hours of tramping in New Zealand's backcountry.

Minister of Conservation Kiri Allan congratulates the Great Walks on their three decades outdoors. Photo / Supplied, DoC

It's a pastime that more New Zealanders have taken up following the pandemic. The trails saw a 75 per cent increase in domestic hikers over the summer of 2020/21, many taking on their first multi-night hikes.

"This coming season we look forward to welcoming overseas visitors on these walks once again."

Even with borders closed and two seasons of domestic-only trampers - the most popular walks such as the Milford Track regularly book out within minutes of going on sale.

Since creation in 1992 when the network was designed to cap visitor numbers over world famous walks. Prior to this 75 per cent of hikers on the Routeburn, Kepler and other overnight tramps were international visitors and under increasing visitor pressure. The network of the country's greatest trails has since been used to bring enthusiastic trampers into new parts of the country.

Great Walk huts have been more popular than ever, since the pandemic. Photo / Thomas Bywater

Over the past three decades the network has grown to 10 treks from Tongariro to Rangiora Stewart Island and are soon to be joined by an eleventh trail, the Hump Ridge track from Tewaewae Bay in Southland.

In spite of recent disruption to the network at Lake Waikaremoana and Covid lockdowns, the trails have continued to be popular.

Working with iwi, hapū and whānau, community groups and businesses, to not only bring walkers but wildlife back onto the trails with ambitious rewilding programmes.

"You don't have to undertake a multi-day tramp to enjoy this country's remarkable landscapes and heritage. Take a stroll through history, camp by the ocean, explore an island – find your own way into nature," Kiri Allan said.

The 30th Great Walks season 2022/23 are open to book from next week. doc.govt.nz