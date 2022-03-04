Gorse Busters: Okarito Kayaks' conservation tourism project helped clean 19km of West Coast wetland. Photo / Supplied

If there's something strange, growing in your bush... Who you gonna call?

Okarito Kayaks, is who.

A West Coast tourism operator has decided to turn his winter lockdown project into an annual tourism event. Gorsebusters was begun in 2021 by Gemma and Barry 'Baz' Hughes, the owners of a kayaking tour company on the Franz Josef Waiau wetlands.

Following the pause of international visitors and during a quieter period in the kayaking calendar, Baz turned his attention to conservation projects on the lagoon.

Okarito Lagoon at the bottom of the western Alps is popular beauty sport for nature lovers and tourists exploring the Coast. Wading birds like Kōtuku/White Heron and whitebait can be found throughout its waterways.

However, increasingly, non-native plantlife and weeds have found a way into the ecosystem.

One invasive species in particular - with a yellow, prickly flower - has taken root.

The 'Gorse Busters' were joined by over 90 volunteers and tourists last year, clearing 19km of shoreline. As well as weeding, the visitors helped clean access ways and clear 360 litres of litter.

Baz described the event as a " big, social, fun working bee to protect and look after Okarito Lagoon," which is the country's largest undeveloped coastal wetland.

There were plenty of donations in man hours, transport and kit from local businesses, which in total added up to 335 volunteer days put into the task.

It's something Okarito Kayaks say they will continue to offer to visitors looking to make a difference in the area.

This year's sequel to the clean up party - "GorseBusters 2: Return of the Pricks" - will be held between 4 to 9 April and aims to build on the progress made last year.

"We have about sixty people signed up currently, with plenty of room for more," he said. "Any help of local supplies to feed people, or to provide boat transport up and down the lagoon would be hugely appreciated."

The West Coast's Glacier Country was one of the areas worst affected by the pause in international visitors. Almost 70 per cent of visitor spend has disappeared since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Baz thanked Te Runanga o Makaawhio for supporting the mahi and DoC for providing tools to do the job.

This year's clean up would be going ahead under the Covid 19 framework, meaning that all volunteers would have to provide proof of vaccination.

"We have plans in place to keep everyone healthy, and still get on with our lives and just do something positive," he said.

For more information visit okarito.com