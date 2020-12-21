GO NZ: Troy Kingi and Moana Maniapoto on their hometown attractions - Kerikeri to Muriwai

Local Hero: There's more to Kerikeri beyond the Stone Store. Photo / Supplied, Northland

Kiwi celebrities and local experts explain what makes their hometown world-famous in New Zealand, and the things you should see and do when you visit.

Troy Kingi — Kerikeri, Northland

What makes Kerikeri unique/iconic in New Zealand?

Its proximity to so many amazing beautiful beaches and waterfalls. If you were to Google it though, the first thing that would pop up would probably be The Stone Store, being the oldest building in NZ.

What's the first place/attraction in Kerikeri you'd recommend to a visitor?

Kororipo (Hongi Hikas Pā). Just up from the Stone Store, it holds a great slice of significant local history.

Kerikeri's Charlie's Rock swiming hole is the 'bomb', says Troy Kingi. Photo / Supplied

Where is the best secret spot only locals know ?

Charlie's Rock. It's a dope swimming hole — a bombing teenager's dream.

Where's the best spot to see the sunrise?

Tapuwaetahi (which requires a little hustle to get in). Or at the Rainbow Warrior memorial up in Matauri.

Best place to buy an icecream?

SH 10 takeaways in Waipapa.

What's your favourite memory of Kerikeri?

My high school years at Kerikeri High School, where my musical journey really kicked off.

Troy Kingi will give a special preview performance of his upcoming folk album at the Auckland Folk Festival, Kumeu Showgrounds, January 29-February 1. aucklandfolkfestival.co.nz

There are no roads: Kawau Island. Photo / Laurie Langridge

Gareth Stewart — Kawau Island, Auckland

What makes Kawau Island so unique?

I love the fact that there are no roads on the island. To get around it is a pretty big trek on foot or jumping in a boat. The sandy beaches are beautiful and the bays often get a pod of dolphins coming through. My favourite bay is Vivian Bay.

What is the first place on Kawau Island that you'd recommend to a visitor?

I would recommend Vivian Bay however, I get quite offended when droves of boats show up. You get used to not sharing the bay and see it as your own personal beach and then all of sudden there are heaps of people showing up. The Mansion has heaps of history and is quite beautiful. You can't go to Kawau and not visit the yacht club for a cold beer and some chips either.

Roadless Kawau Island is full of secret tracks says chef Gareth Stewart. Photo / Supplied

Where is the best secret spot on Kawau that only locals know?

There are some really good lookouts and secret tracks down to Rocky Bay that my friend's father made many years ago. I can't give you any more secrets as then they won't be a secret anymore.

Where is the best place to buy icecream on Kawau Island?

You have to go to the yacht club where you can get a huge icecream for the kids along with many more treats. It is the only shop on the island I believe.

What is your favourite memory of Kawau Island?

When I first arrived in New Zealand from the UK, I was taken there by my friends and did everything in one weekend — shot a gun, used a chainsaw, fished off the rocks, cooked on an open fire and jumped off the wharf. I love the rituals of gathering firewood and settling down for the evening for a last swim around 8pm with cold beers. So good.

Gareth Stewart is executive chef at Euro bar & Restaurant, at Auckland's Princes Wharf. eurobar.co.nz

Drive to both coasts from Pukekohe: dancer Joseph Skelton. Photo / Supplied

Joseph Skelton — Pukekohe, Auckland

What makes Pukekohe unique?

It is situated on a narrow strip of land, so is influenced by weather on both sides of the island. With the Pacific Ocean on the east and the Tasman Sea on the west, it makes it a great place to grow onions, potatoes and other vegetables for the rest of the country. This also means you can quickly drive to both coasts to enjoy water sports.

What is the first place you'd recommend to a visitor?

If you time it right, there'll be racing at the Pukekohe Race Track, both cars and horses.

Where is the best secret spot that only locals know?

Castaways on Kariotahi Beach. You can dine in style and watch the sunset through flax bushes on the edge of the cliff. It is a particularly special place to us as we have lovely memories of our honeymoon spent there.

Where is the best place to see the sunrise?

Being nearer the west coast of New Zealand, it's all about sunsets, not sunrises, here. So come New Years Eve 2021, head to the west coast beaches.

Where's the best place for an icecream?

Pōkeno, where you can also buy the best Pōkeno bacon and sausages in NZ.

What is your favourite memory of Pukekohe?

Growing up, we had lots of sports clubs, where my brother and I would play rugby and cricket. There are also lots of music and dance schools in Pukekohe, including Draper Academy of Dance where my whole family learnt ballet and other forms of dance, so it was a happy place to grow up with lots of good memories.

Joseph will perform in the Royal New Zealand Ballet's national touring season of Tutus on Tour, which kicks off on 26 February and performs in 16 towns and cities across Aotearoa. rnzb.org.nz

Expansive views in wild west Auckland: Kiwi music icon Moana Maniapoto. Photo / Supplied

Moana Maniapoto - Muriwai Beach

What makes Muriwai unique/iconic in New Zealand?

There's no dairy, church, pub, or marae but there are the most expansive views of the wild west coast stretching until forever.

What's the first place/attraction you'd recommend to a visitor?

Visit the gannet colony and get up close to them. You can watch them soar, see them sitting on their nests. It truly is a poetic spot.

Where is the best secret spot only locals know?

Goldies Track is pretty special — spectacular bush and a cool swing bridge, as well as steps if you are a fitness fanatic (no, I'm not). The rāhui because of the kauri dieback has been lifted but you have to be diligent about your shoes, cleaning them properly when you go into the bush. Legend has it there is a lake in the middle of a farm that locals have access to and I still haven't been given the secret map to it. One day…

Best spot to see the sunrise?

My backyard wins hands down. Utterly spectacular sunsets. Every. Night. As for sunrises? I'm a musician. We don't do sunsets unless we haven't been to bed.

Best place to buy an icecream?

Our villages are surrounded by strawberry fields. Vegeco on Fred Taylor Drive does the best strawberry soft-serve icecreams in waffle cones.

What's your favourite memory of Muriwai?

Six months after my family moved there, we only really knew the real estate agent. He became our good mate. So I suggested to Greg that we throw an "Every Day is Waitangi Day Festival". He pulled in the ones with the most "get up and go", we split everyone up into teams and off we went. I put together funding applications and a publicity campaign then booked heaps of my flash musician mates to perform. We staged it at a local bush camp and sold out. Not only did we raise thousands for the surf club and give a hefty $10k koha to Reweti Marae, but we demystified te Tiriti somewhat, had a ball and we made friends who have become our Muriwai whānau to this day.

Moana Maniapoto performs My Name is Moana at the Auckland Arts Festival on March 11, 17, 18 and 20. aaf.co.nz

Wallflower: Hamilton has Bob Dylan's seal of approval, says Greg Prebble. Photo / Supplied

Greg Prebble - Hamilton

What makes Hamilton unique/iconic in New Zealand?

The Waikato river. Being able to commute along the country's biggest river to work is a nice option to have. Also, I don't think people out of town realise quite how many unique outdoor artworks there are around the city now.

What's the first place/attraction in Hamilton you'd recommend to a visitor?

The Hamilton Gardens for some serenity, they're world-class and vastly different at each turn. But that'd get you thirsty, so off to Good George for a refreshment. By then you'd be hungry, so dinner at Mr Pickles (if you can get a table) then you might as well follow that up with some live music across the courtyard at The Nivara Lounge; after the encore get a nightcap a couple of doors down at Wonder Horse.

Where is the best secret spot only locals know?

Cycling around the riverside walkway, with a stop off at the Wellington St Beach. At this time of year, you can almost have the place to yourself. In summer it's packed.

Where is the best spot to see the sunrise?

Across the road from the Ruakiwi Reservoir (above the lake) the sun comes up over the Kaimais and streams across the city. It's especially good on a foggy morning. They've just built some apartments there, I hope they put in big windows or a deck facing that direction.

Best place to buy an icecream?

Join the queue at Duck Island on Grey S for the toasted marshmallow on a waffle cone.

What's your favourite memory of Hamilton?

Seeing Bob Dylan at Claudelands Arena. He and his band exceeded expectations, and it was surreal that he was even here in the city.

Greg Prebble hosts the Afternoons show on Radio Hauraki, weekdays from 2-4pm. hauraki.co.nz

