GO NZ: New Zealand's best active adventures Otago to Southland

Be wowed on the Central Otago rail trails. Photo / Supplied

CENTRAL OTAGO

Super fit: Advanced riders will be wowed by the single track trails in the Naseby Forest with spectacular vistas over the forestry canopy towards Mt Ida.

Beginners: Take the 4 Barrels Walking Wine Trail around centrally located wineries in Cromwell. The free walking tour takes an 8km loop of tasting rooms at Misha's, Aurum Wines, Scott Base and Wooing Tree.

Enjoy DeVine Cycle, a self-guided e-bike tour around Alexandra Basin's wine-growing region with Shebikeshebikes.

Families: Experience the beauty of the Otago Central Rail Trail without the hard work. Start from Wedderburn (the highest point of the trail) and enjoy a two day, mostly downhill journey. Break the trip up with visits to the many small-town cafes and restaurants along the way. Luggage can be transferred daily and a range of e-bikes, baby trailers and tagalongs are available to hire from the various operators in the area.

Try the ancient Scottish sport of curling at the Southern Hemisphere's only dedicated indoor curling rink in Naseby, then cool off in the nearby swimming dam.

Accessible adventures:

Enjoy the picturesque Otago Central Rail Trail on a recumbent tandem bike - designed by Trail Journeys to make the stunning trail accessible to those who would not normally be able to cycle the trail. The front rider sits in a comfortable reclined seat and has the option of pedalling, or not.

centralotagonz.com

Go with the flow in Paradise, near Glenorchy. Photo / Supplied

QUEENSTOWN

Super fit: Experience the rush of swimming the raging rapids, surfing the waves and riding the whirlpools with Seriously Fun Riversurfing. Or for a land-based adventure, try the Queenstown Bike Park with more than 30 trails and 450m of vertical descent.

Try canyoning in the Routeburn Valley with Canyon Explorers, or take a full-day hike up Ben Lamond.

Beginners: Head to Paradise Ziplines in Glenorchy for an eight-line zipline through ancient beech forest over a flowing stream, with a view of Glenorchy's white-capped mountains.

Give Funyaking a go with Dart River Adventures or take a leisurely walk at the Kelvin Heights Sculpture Trail.

Families: Bike the Frankton Track from the Queenstown Gardens to the new Frankton Marina. Park up at the Lakeside Boat Shed Cafe and Bistro for lunch then continue on to Kelvin Heights to check out hidden coves and beaches. Hire your bikes from Around the Basin where trailers are also available for small children.

Go on a clue-cracking family mission with Escape Adventures - a race against time in central Queenstown to solve the world from destruction.

Accessible adventures Take a scenic ride on the steepest cable car lift in the Southern Hemisphere for a breathtaking panoramic view with Skyline Queenstown. The Skyline complex is wheelchair-friendly and the gondola is accessible to most guests.

Experience the rush of flying at iFLY, New Zealand's only indoor skydiving attraction. The company says they have many disabled clients and always do their best to "fly everyone, regardless of disability".

queenstownnz.com

WĀNAKA

Super fit: Commit to the Wild Thing, an epic three-hour cable climb by Wildwire. With breathtaking photo opportunities over 750m of terrain, it's a thrilling day out.

Beginners and families: Take to the hills on a Ridgeline 4WD Safari Tour. Drive high into the Buchanan Mountains for jaw-dropping scenery, take a leisurely walk in the alpine meadow and keep your eyes peeled for Red Deer and cattle. Kids can even feed the sheep at West Wānaka Station.

Accessible adventures: Take a lake cruise to immerse yourself in outstanding natural beauty of this region. Wānaka Cruises have a number of journeys available and wheelchair users can board via a ramp at the front of the boat.

lakewanaka.co.nz

Cycle out of Dunedin for views view across the city and Otago Harbour. Photo / Supplied

DUNEDIN

Super fit: Walk the 3-4 hour Silver Peaks Track for an exhilarating ridge-line hike. The walk includes views of the Painted Forest and 360-degree views of the coast and inland ranges. Those wanting an extra adventure at the end of the trail can negotiate the Devil's Staircase - an unbenched, 340m descent to the Jubilee Hut. Extreme care is recommended.

Beginners: Ride The Big Easy, a beautifully built 6.1km cycle trail that allows most riders to reach the Signal Hill Lookout with ease. The trail winds through native bush and ends with a view across the city and Otago Harbour. It's a two-way track and the descent is exhilarating.

Families: Take a 1.5 hour Walk to Sandfly Bay. Combine wildlife watching with coastal views and watch the kids delight in sliding down the sand dunes (or join in too!).

Accessible adventure: Explore the beautiful and rugged coastline near the entrance of the Otago Harbour on a Monarch Wildlife Cruise. Manual wheelchair users can access the boat using a ramp (electric wheelchairs are usually too wide for it). On the one-hour cruise, enjoy uninterrupted views of the world's only mainland colony of royal albatross. Plus, let your expert skipper take you up-close to the rocky outcrops below the historic lighthouse where New Zealand fur seals sleep, fight and play.

dunedinnz.com

Super fit: Te Anau's legndary Kepler Track can be done as a multi-day hike. Photo / File

FIORDLAND

Super fit: Set off on the Kepler track, a Great Walk with the very best that Fiordland has to offer - mossy beech forests, cascading waterfalls, ancient valleys and limestone formations. This four-day hike reaches its highest point at Mount Luxmore with views to Lake Te Anau and into the depths of Fiordland National Park.

Beginners: Experience the highlights of the Kepler track on the Kepler Heli-Hike. This guided helicopter flight will take you from Te Anau to the first hut on the Kepler Track at Mount Luxmore. Here you can explore the alpine area, walk to the summit (optional), then take a guided walk on a well-formed section of the Kepler Track to the sandy beach of Brod Bay. Finish your day with a boat cruise to Te Anau township. This is a downhill 8km walk on a wide track with plenty of stops along the way. Medium fitness level required.

Families: Treat yourself to The Sanctuary, an intrepid experience that families will love. The tour includes a private boat trip on scenic Lake Te Anau and a short hike through lush beech forests to Lake Hankinson, a small glacial lake. Venture further into Fiordland on a second boat for mesmerising views of the surrounding landscape before reaching Hankinson Hut, one of the oldest backcountry huts in Fiordland National Park. Enjoy a gourmet platter lunch before a scenic helicopter flight over the Takahe Wilderness area.

fiordland.org.nz

Active minds: Go back in time at Tumu Toka Curioscape. Photo / Supplied, Great South

SOUTHLAND

Super fit: Walk the world-class Tūātapere Hump Ridge Track, a three-day loop with world-class views. Wind through soaring limestone tors, and take in the panoramic views to south-west Fiordland, the rugged southern coastline and Stewart Island. Walking days are long and some sections are steep and rugged.

Beginners: Hike the South Mavora Lake Track, a short but spellbinding trail, through beech canopy along the lake's shore. Stay overnight at a DoC campsite.

Families: Play at Queens Park, a magnificent public park and Garden of National Significance in the heart of Invercargill. The sprawling park covers 80 hectares of beautifully kept gardens and wildlife habitats. Enjoy the playground, waterpark and extensive sporting facilities including an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, cricket, croquet and bowling clubs and a 4km fitness trail.

Accessible adventures Take the 15-minute return track to the Pūrākaunui Falls, one of New Zealand's most photographed sights. The track is suitable for wheelchair users to the top viewing platform, and there is a car park, toilets and picnic area at the beginning of the track.

southlandnz.com

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newzealand.com