Get out! An Aussie woman has gone viral after complaining about the number of American flags across the US. Photo Twitter; wilderpatriot

An Australian woman’s TikTok observation in Texas has offended the state so much that a US governor has called for her to leave.

It’s something many visitors notice when visiting the home of the star-spangled banner: US flags are everywhere. On lawns, car regos and post boxes, there’s no mistaking where you are on an American holiday.

Mia Chloe, an Australian expatriate, pinned her colours to the mast with a social media clip this week saying there are “too many American flags”.

It was an observation she would soon regret.

“They’re on houses, they’re on cars … saw them on couch cushions …

“Like I don’t know who’s making these American flags but they’d be making a bloody fortune.”

For countries like Australia, sharing exactly zero contiguous borders with their neighbours, the need to display a flag seems a little pointless. For Aussies overseas, the number of flags can be a little overwhelming.

“The only time I’ve seen an Australian flag is on the Harbour Bridge” said the Sydneysider.

She joked she doesn’t know what the Australian flag looks like.

“I think I could draw the American flag from memory … I think I can make a bloody sculpture out of it. That’s how many bloody times I’ve seen it.”

She argued that maybe it was time for Americans to “pull back” on their liberal use of flags.

“Let’s stay humble,” she concluded.

Go back to Australia.



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/VsZ9pOWlrA — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 14, 2023

However, Chloe had underestimated quite how seriously America takes its flag. She did not expect there to be such blowback on the post.

She has since deleted her TikTok account, but not before it could be clipped and shared to Twitter.

The video subsequently resurfaced on Tuesday with a Tweet from the handle WilderPatriot.

“Australian girl doesn’t like that there are so many American flags in America,” it read.

It has since been liked over 40k including by Texas governor Greg Abbott who shared the video with the caption: “Go back to Australia”.

The video which has now been seen over 3 million times has attracted some from flag-worshipping Americans.

“My grandfather didn’t fight in WW2 for some Australian twit to say she doesn’t like all the flags,” was the summary of another.

Displaying flags was defended as an unalienable right - along with Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.

“We will happily pay for a one-way airplane ticket back to Australia,” wrote one person.

A third chimed in saying that buying an airfare for the ungrateful Aussie was a waste of money, which could be spent on buying more flags.