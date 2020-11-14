Glenorchy: Where to eat, drink and stay

Glenorchy is less than an hour's drive from Queenstown. Photo / Destination Queenstown

Glenorchy is outrageously beautiful. Just 45 minutes' drive from Queenstown along the edge of Lake Wakatipu (stop at Bennetts Bluff Lookout for a picture on the way), you'll find Glenorchy in a picturesque glacial valley. This is one of the most gorgeous spots in our gorgeous country, with plenty of opportunities to get out and enjoy it - tramps, horse riding, jet boating, or treat yourself to a bird's eye view aboard a scenic flight with Heli Glenorchy.

Where to eat in Glenorchy

Queenie's Dumplings are a bit of a local institution. Serving boiled and fried dumplings, the flavour profile is Northern China, with the occasional "international" style. They also have stores in Queenstown and Arrowtown (but you'll only find the secret recipe barbecue chicken wings in Glenorchy). queeniesdumplings.wixsite.com/queeniesdumplings

Mrs Woolly's General Store is the store attached to Camp Glenorchy, but it's out on the main road and everyone is welcome. You'll find cakes and treats, coffees, salads, great pies, and room to sit inside or out. theheadwaters.co.nz/general-store



At the family-run Glenorchy Trading Post, down towards the lake, you can grab a coffee and toastie and browse the charming gift and bookshop and artworks from local artists. Plus dogs get a free home-made treat when they visit. glenorchytradingpost.co.nz





Where to drink in Glenorchy

is a small craft brewery operated out of a repurposed shipping container from which owner and brewer Steve Hewland creates a range of small-batch beers. Not only are the beers first-rate but being located five minutes out of town in the valley of Paradise probably means it's the brewery with the best view in the world. The beers are supplied locally and can be found on tap or in bottles from Glenorchy to Queenstown. For the best seat in town, grab some from Mrs Woolly's and take them down to the lake. glenorchybrewco.nz

You'll find these brews on tap at

, as well as local workers in hi-vis vests and steel-toed boots propping up the bar. There are a dartboard and a pool table out back, sports playing on the TV, and rooms available to stay in. It's a friendly, welcoming spot. boldpeak.co.nz

Camp Glenorchy's eco cabins. Photo / Bernado Barbarosa

Where to stay in Glenorchy

Camp Glenorchy is a luxury accommodation and the most sustainable camp in the world - it nets zero energy (meaning it generates as much as it uses). There are cabins, camping and glamping options, and a store that sells basic groceries as well as meals to heat. Despite the fact that everyone's using a composting toilet, everything feels very luxurious. campglenorchy.co.nz



There are plenty of other options around town, including the Glenorchy Hotel, the Lake House and the Glenorchy Motel.

