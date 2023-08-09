Take a four-night Rottnest Island Family Glamping holiday this summer. Photo / Supplied

GLAMPING WITH QUOKKAS ON ROTTNEST

Pack your camera and get ready to capture (with your lens) some Australian wildlife, including some very cute quokkas. You’re sure to see them on a four-night Rottnest Island Family Glamping holiday this summer. Priced from $2399 for a family of four, you’ll be sleeping beneath the stars in a Superior Family Tent at Discovery Rottnest Island. Explore the boardwalks through the sand dunes which lead to Pinky’s Beach Club (known for their sunset cocktails) and laze beside the resort’s pool. Book by September 30. Travel dates range between November 15 and December 21 or February 25 to March 31. Airfares from New Zealand to Perth are additional. Family rate is based on two adults and two children aged 2-11.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/holidays/au-wa-rottnest-island/rottnest-island-family-glamping-with-bayseeker-island-tour-NZ38141

Depart Aucklands Ardmore Airport on a classic DC-3 airliner. Photo / Supplied

DEPART AUCKLAND ON A CLASSIC DC-3

Leave your car in the free-parking carpark at southern Auckland’s Ardmore Airport and board a classic DC-3 airliner for a relaxing 25-minute low-level scenic flight to Whitianga for the Oceans Festival. Your airfare, festival ticket and transfers to the event cost $395pp. The 2023 Whitianga Oceans Festival is on Saturday, September 9 – a celebration and experience of superb seafood, renowned chefs, wine, beer, live music, talented entertainers and more.

Contact: Pacific Trailways, 0800 868 766 or info@pacifictrailways.co.nz, via pacfictrailways.co.nz

Europe: An eight-night itinerary of history, romance, and flowers. Photo / Supplied

WHIRLWIND EIGHT-NIGHT EUROPE ROMANCE

Have yourselves history, romance and flowers in abundance on a tour that takes you to London, Paris, and Amsterdam. An eight-night Independent City Stay is priced from $2399pp, twin-share. This trip allows you plenty of time to explore these three legendary cities just as you please. You’ll have three nights in London, three nights in Paris and two nights in Amsterdam. Daily breakfasts are included, as is a guided sightseeing tour in London and a sightseeing cruise in Amsterdam. Book By August 31. Travel between November 22 and December 6.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz/London or houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/2023/02/26/uke-london-paris-amsterdam

Como Castello Del Nero is a 12th-century castle transformed into a five-star luxury hotel. Photo / Supplied

STAY IN AN ITALIAN CASTLE IN TUSCANY

Situated in the world-famous Chianti wine region of Tuscany, Italy, Como Castello Del Nero is a 12th-century castle transformed into a five-star luxury hotel. A three-night stay, priced from $1565 each, includes daily breakfast, scheduled Pilates/yoga classes, a US$100 Resort Credit, and a shuttle service to Florence and Siena city centres. Book by October 1 for travel between April 1 and 24. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/florence/como-castello-del-nero-17677679

4.5-star city break at Voco Brisbane City Centre. Photo / Supplied

VOCO VACATION IN BRISBANE

Get your travel agent to work out the cheapest airfares and head to Brisbane for a four-night escape at Voco Brisbane City Centre – a 4.5-star hotel on the Brisbane Riverbanks. You’ll stay in a city-view room with two double beds. Priced from $395pp for a family room share of two adults and two children, aged 2-11, this deal includes a 5.5-hour Koala Cruise with entry into Lone Pine Sanctuary. Travel between August 14 and December 30, or next year between January 1 and March 31. Book by August 31.

Contact: helloworld, 0800 75 87 87 or helloworld.co.nz/deal/18782/family-fun-in-brisbane-voco-brisbane-city-centre



