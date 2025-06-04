If you’re a cycling enthusiast or a wine aficionado touring the countless wineries in central Otago, it also makes a great base from which to explore the region.

First Impressions:

Though neighbouring the popular Gibbston Valley winery, the lodge side of the business is significantly quieter and more relaxed. It‘s accessed via a separate driveway overlooking the vines of the winery, which is within walking distance of the main lodge and villas.

From the moment you enter the main lodge featuring an impressive central fireplace and luxe furnishings, you get the sense that you’re about to truly relax and unwind.

The bedroom suites in each villa can be closed off with barn-door style sliding doors.

The room:

There are 24 individual villas located around the main lodge, surrounded by greenery and far enough apart to feel private.

Once inside, you’ll find a spacious living area leading to your own private deck with outdoor furniture.

The king-sized bedroom suite can be closed off from the living area with barn-door style sliding doors, which double as the doors to closets on either side of the room storing robes, slippers, spare pillows, an ironing board and more.

Though there’s a TV in the living area, you won’t find your go-to streaming services or a Chromecast here, though there are plenty of channels available and a selection of movies to choose from. Why not curl up in front of the gas fireplace with a good book and a glass of wine instead?

Bath salts and tealight candles are on the shelf above the tub.

Bathroom:

As someone who can’t go past a hotel bathtub, the spacious bathroom was undoubtedly the highlight of my stay.

You’ll find double sinks with more bench space between them than in my entire kitchen at home, a spacious shower, and a deep tub complete with tealight candles, matches and bath salts right where you want them – on a shelf directly above.

If, like me, you didn’t book one of the outdoor hot tubs for a soak under the stars, the bath will do the trick. The makeup mirrors perfectly positioned by the window for natural light, complete with a cushioned stool, are also a welcome sight when getting ready in the morning.

Curl up in front of the gas fireplace with a good book.

Facilities:

If your stay falls during the chill of winter, no worries – as well as the gas fireplace, the villa is also centrally heated. A Kube on the bedside table acts as a wireless charger, Bluetooth speaker, clock and radio.

Guests can access the 24-hour gym onsite, as well as the sauna and hot tubs, both of which require bookings.

The onsite spa has been recognised as New Zealand’s best resort spa for five years running at the World Spa Awards. A quick glance at the spa menu in the villa shows why, with vinotherapy treatments, deluxe manicures and facials using New Zealand-made products available.

After your spa treatments, you can kick back and enjoy a movie in the theatre in the main lodge.

Food and drink:

The kitchenette and mini bar are well-stocked with local goodies and, of course, a selection of Gibbston Valley Wines.

There’s also a full room service menu and a selection of Pukka teas, as well as ground Allpress coffee – as per the lodge‘s sustainability policies, there are no Nespresso pods here.

The neighbouring Lodge Restaurant serves up a seasonal menu using local produce along with wine pairings. You can also join a complimentary wine tasting in The Lodge Cellar in the main building.

The Lodge Restaurant at Gibbston Valley Lodge. Photo / Mia Chenfei

In the Neighbourhood:

Gibbston Valley Winery with its iconic wine cave, cheesery and deli shop are all next door within walking distance.

There are plenty of walking and cycling tracks in the area, while Queenstown is just a 30-minute drive away.

There’s more to come for the Gibbston Valley Resort, with a nine-hole golf course under construction across the road from the winery and lodge and a boutique clubhouse, gym, swimming pools and amenities in the works.

Sustainability:

The mattress toppers, duvets and pillows in each villa are made from recycled plastic by New Zealand company Vendella.

The bathrooms are stocked with Monarch Green Earth Eco towels, made from sustainable cotton, while leftover soap bars are donated to the charity Soap Aid to be recycled. Rather than hotel minis, you’ll find full-sized products from Huia Skin + Care, including soaps, shampoo and moisturiser.

Produce is grown in the chef’s garden and used in dishes on The Lodge Restaurant menu.

The bathroom is stocked with full-sized products from Huia Skin + Care.

Accessibility:

Accessible rooms are available and the property is wheelchair accessible, though it‘s recommended that guests advise staff if they have a disability or need assistance.

Price:

From $599 per night

Contact:

For more information visit gibbstonvalleylodgeandspa.com.