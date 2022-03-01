Museum of London Archaeologists uncover a Mosaic belonging to London's oldest hotel at the foot of the Shard. Photo / MOLA, Andy Chopping

Museum of London Archaeologists uncover a Mosaic belonging to London's oldest hotel at the foot of the Shard. Photo / MOLA, Andy Chopping

The largest Roman mosaic to be found in half a century has been unearthed in central London.

Perhaps the only thing more confronting than the size of the decorated tiles is the location.

1750 years and 300 metres separate the Roman artwork from the Shard at London Bridge station, Europe's tallest skyscraper.

It is a "once-in-a-lifetime find in London," says supervisor Antonietta Lerz. "When the first flashes of colour started to emerge through the soil everyone on site was very excited!"

Evidence suggests it could have belong to one of London's first hotels.

The Southwark mosaic is the largest to be found in London for 50 years. Photo / MOLA, Andy Chopping

Now on the south bank of central London, in 300AD the building it belonged to would have been a hotel for travellers just outside the city, says Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA). Back then the city stopped on the north bank of the River, more or less where the 'Square Mile' stands today.

The dig team say the decorative panels indicate it was once a mansio - like an "upmarket motel" - offering accommodation, stabling on the outskirts of Roman Londinium.

It was most likely a decorative floor of a triclinium - a communal dining hall in which guests would eat and share stories. At the site of the first London Bridge - which was put up in around 43AD - it would have been in prime position for on an important artery for travellers coming from Dover and the wider world.

Today the site couldn't be more central, under the windows of the Shangri-La hotel in the Shard.

The site at 15 Southwark street which was being excavated by MOLA for Transport for London as a renovation for the historic Liberty of Southwark.

MOLA archaeologist at work on the Southwark mosaic by the Shard. Photo / MOLA, Andy Chopping

Named for its location on the edge of the old city, where laws and morals were a bit looser, some of this character has been found in the other objects found by the team.

Evidence of painted walls, coins, jewellery and decorated bone hairpins suggest it was a busy wealthy place, 2000 years ago.

The mosaic will be transported off site to allow further study by Museum of London experts before going on display. A spokesperson for MOLA said discussions were underway on a suitable place to house the giant mosaic.

The site will continue to be open to the public through the 'Get into Archaeology' scheme until its conclusion in 2024.