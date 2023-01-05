A giant crocodile washed up on a popular beach in Legian where lifeguards managed to restrain and remove it. Source: Facebook / @balawistabadung

A calm day at a popular Bali beach took a sharp turn when a giant crocodile washed up on the shore.

Video has emerged showing rescuers carrying the giant reptile out of the water at Padma Beach in Legian after tying it up with rope.

Online news website Coconuts Bali reported a local lifeguard saw a dark object floating in the waves about 3pm Wednesday and thought it was a piece of wood.

But a closer look revealed it was actually a crocodile, estimated to be three metres long.

A spokesperson for the lifeguard branch, Badung Balawista, told Coconuts Bali the crocodile likely escaped from captivity with the help of recent strong winds.

Wayan Suyadnya added: “Ever since I joined Badung Balawista in 2005, this was the first time I saw a crocodile on the beach. Even my seniors at Balawista never saw anything like it.”

A witness told the outlet lifeguards immediately blew their whistles to warn swimmers once the creature was spotted.

A video of the rare sighting made quite the splash on the Facebook page, Bali Bogans, attracting nearly 2,000 comments.

One person wrote: “Not that far from Australia. Have always said to my wife, ‘can’t believe you don’t get crocs in Bali’. You do!”

Another comment read: “Safe to say I won’t be swimming in the ocean anytime soon!”

Many people expressed sympathy for the croc and wondered what would be done with the giant predator.