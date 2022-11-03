Rogue Baubles: The 5-metre spheres were originally thought to be Christmas decorations. Photo / Screenshot; UB1UB2, Instagram

Balls! It was clear to visitors in central London yesterday, something had gone wrong.

Giant silver baubles were seen rolling through traffic on one of London's busiest streets.

Five metres in diameter, the inflatable chrome spheres were filmed on Oxford Street and caught by strong winds.

Taller than a red double decker bus, cars were filmed swerving to avoid the unexpected obstacles.

Social media was full of images of the dramatic rolling balls shedding silver coating over Tottenham Court Road.

Twitter users confirmed the surreal sight was, in fact, real - comparing the scene to the boulder run from 'Indiana Jones' or the spooky floating orbs from 1970s TV hit The Prisoner.

"Finally we are getting the apocalypse we deserve," quipped one.

The mystery as to where they came was the source of much confusion.

The Telegraph reported erroneously they were "outsized baubles from a Christmas display".

Spotted the day before Oxford Street's Christmas lights were due to switch-on many assumed the "baubles" were elaborate, escaped decorations. The event draws crowds of tourists every year.

Four World Set by sculptor Tom Shannon. Photo / Supplied

"Is this the earth's way of telling us late October is too early to decorate for Christmas?" asked one Twitter user.

However it was not until a local music act took responsibility that the orbs' origin was made clear.

Kai Campos of DJ duo Mount Kimbie said the balls had been part of an artwork commissioned for new music.

The inflatable balls, created by Sculptor Tom Shannon had come loose from their fittings at St Giles Square off Tottenham Court Road and were taken away by strong winds.

"Heartbroken to report that the extreme winds in London last night took down Tom's beautiful 'Four World Set'."

"It felt like it had a life of it's own and one that was just getting started. I'm absolutely gutted that more people won't get to see it this week."

The sculpture had been in place for only a few days, since Sunday.

"We of course had prepared for bad weather and strong winds, but just got really unlucky last night. It was amazing, but too brief," said Campos.

While giant baubles won't be a feature of the London Christmas Lights, the Mayor London's office said there would be over 300,000 LED stars. Switched on on November 2, the Christmas light display has been a tradition since 1954, attracting half a million tourists and shoppers into central London every year.