Get the Hollywood star treatment in our best travel deals

The view from Hilton Surfers Paradise. Photo / Supplied

CATCH A BREAK AT SURFERS PARADISE

Indulge in a five-star luxury stay at Hilton Surfers Paradise Hotel and Residences with a return Air New Zealand flights and accommodation deal for five nights, priced from $1499pp. Jam-packed with bonus extras valued at $2000, including a $150 wine, dine and spa credit, welcome wine and beer, a Privileges Dining Card, a vineyard tour and passes to local attractions, this deal is available until March 31 next year. Book by this August 31. The hotel overlooks Surfers Paradise Beach.

Contact: My Queensland, freephone 0800 654 180 or check out myqueensland.co.nz/package/gold-coast-hilton-surfers-paradise-hotel-residences-5-nights-deluxe-room-flights/

1 Hotel, West Hollywood, LA. Photo / Supplied

FIVE-STAR TREATMENT IN HOLLYWOOD

Even the name sounds star-spangled, the stuff of movies – the five-star 1 Hotel West Hollywood in Los Angeles is offering three-night bookings in a king room, daily breakfast included, from $1825pp, double-share. Room upgrades on arrival are also part of the deal, if there's availability. There's also a bonus US$100 food and beverage credit during your stay. Book by August 30. Travel between December 1 and 20, or between January 6 and February 28. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz/luxury-los-angeles

Wing it to Adelaide with Qatar. Photo / Syed Hadi Naqvi, Unsplash

JET BACK WITH QATAR

Qatar Airways has launched an Auckland-to-Adelaide return fares sale to celebrate its new five weekly flights between the two cities. Starting at $759 return for each passenger, flexibility on bookings used by September 30 is guaranteed. This includes unlimited date changes and ticket refunds. Book by close of business tomorrow (August 10) and travel by September 30.

Contact: your own travel agent or check out qatarairways.com/nz

Treat Dad to a dram at QT Auckland. Photo / Supplied

A DRAM FOR DAD

Treat your dad to Father's Day delights at QT Auckland, where the chefs will be serving a lunchtime feast on Sunday, September 4. And, for further enticement, a Bruichladdich whisky trolley will be on hand to wash down foodie features such as puff bread, lamb souvlaki, ravioli, and Yorkshire pudding. The hotel is also offering a "stay and play" winter accommodation deal.

Contact: QT Auckland, 4 Viaduct Harbour Avenue, phone (09) 379 9123 or check out www.qthotels.com/auckland/offers/eat-drink/the-father-of-all-lunches/

Spend seven nights in Sydney. Photo / Supplied

SYDNEY, SEVEN NIGHTS

Take a lovely, long week's break in Sydney with a return flights and seven nights' accommodation package priced from $1135pp, double share, if you're travelling from Auckland or Christchurch. The package starts at $1145pp, double share, if you're flying out of Wellington. You'll stay in a Studio Room at the four-star Mantra Sydney Central. Book by August 14. Travel between October 24 and December 8 from Auckland. Travel between November 1 and December 8 from Wellington or Christchurch. Flights are with Air New Zealand.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz/mantra-sydney-akl or flightcentre.co.nz/mantra-sydney-chc or flightcentre.co.nz/mantra-sydney-wlg