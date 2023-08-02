Travel the southern counties for a taste of Ireland.

A TASTE OF IRELAND’S SOUTHERN COUNTIES

Savour Ireland’s legendary culinary creations on a 10-day guided tour, which will take you through Southern Ireland, stopping off along the way to experience food, wine, historic sites such as the Blarney Stone and the Ring of Kerry, and tour the gardens and organic farm at Ballymaloe House. Priced from $12,959pp, twin-share, there is limited availability for this nine-night tour. Daily breakfasts, eight evening meals and five lunches are included, along with food and beverage tastings. Tour departures are between April 20 and September 17 next year.

Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 303 132 or bit.ly/UltimateGoodFoodIreland

Take in the sights on a luxury photography tour of Southern France. Photo / Getty Images

SNAP UP A LUXURY PHOTOGRAPHY TOUR OF FRANCE

Keen photographers – this one is designed around your passion; a seven-night photography-themed cruise of Burgundy and Provence along the picturesque Rhone and Saone Rivers. Your luxurious transport - an Avalon Waterways Suite Ship, departs on August 13 next year. One of the passengers will be a top photographer, Brenda Tharp, who will share tips and advice. Priced from $5219pp for a Deluxe Stateroom, couples’ fares have been discounted by $3000. Airfares from New Zealand to Europe are additional. Book by this August 31.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or visit travel-associates.co.nz

Kids stay, play and eat free at the Edgewater Rarotonga.

CHILDREN STAY FREE ON RAROTONGA

The popular Rarotonga destination, Edgewater Resort and Spa offers all kinds of accommodation, ranging from studios and beachfront rooms to rooms with garden and lagoon views. Rarotonga’s bus service stops at the resort every hour to take guests to Avarua’s cafes, bars, and craft shops. A five-night stay is priced from $1529pp, twin-share. Children’s Air New Zealand “seat and bag” fares from Auckland are $715pp (take up to two children, aged from two years to 11 years). At the resort, children get the “Stay, Play and Eat for Free” deal. Daily breakfasts are included, as is free WiFi, a NZ$100 resort credit with your room, and one 60-minute massage. Book by August 7. Travel between January 23 and March 29.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz/edgewater

Bonfire at Esther QT Auckland is a celebration of smoked food.

QT’S CELEBRATION OF SMOKED FOOD

Save the last evening of August for an enchanting “Bonfire at Esther” – a feast prepared over open flames by chef, Sean Connolly, at QT Auckland’s Esther restaurant. Guests will be served a smoke-infused, four-course dinner, paired with wines from Man O War’s Waiheke Island vineyard. The feast has been curated to showcase fine local ingredients and back-to-basics cooking techniques. Fire-twirling performances and live entertainment will be a part of the evening, which begins at 6.30pm. Tickets for this August 31 event start at $250pp.

Contact: QT Auckland’s Esther restaurant, (09) 379 9123 or qthotels.com/auckland/offers/eat-drink/bonfire-at-esther/

Take a Grand Egyptian holiday along the Nile. Photo / Getty Images

GRAND EGYPTIAN EXPLORATION

Gaze in awe at the ancient Pyramids of Giza, explore the Necropolis of Saqqara and see King Tutankhamun’s treasures at the Grand Egyptian Museum on an 11-day tour, discounted to start at $3085pp, twin-share. The trip includes a five-star Nile River cruise from Luxor to Aswan. Book by August 31. Beginning in Cairo, the tour departs on a range of dates between October 8 and December 3 this year, and between January 7 and April 28 next year. Flights from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/17640934



