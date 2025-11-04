Alex Duffy and Roger Bart as Marty McFly and the eccentric Doc Brown in a dazzling musical rendition of Back to the Future at the Sydney Lyric Theatre. Photo / Daniel Boud

In fact, there’s so much happening in this city right now that it reminds us reticent Kiwis of why Sydney steals the spotlight and takes some of our best and brightest along with it.

Step outside the Sydney Lyric, and the thrills easily switch gears.

After landing at Sydney Airport, our bags find their way to the Hyde Park-fronting Sheraton, where, from the hotel balcony, we spy a gracious wedding unfolding at Saint Mary’s Cathedral.

Sheraton Grand overlooks Sydney's iconic, albeit smaller than London's, Hyde Park. Photo / Marriott International

(Best wishes to the newlyweds.)

The Sheraton’s height, however, pales in comparison to the real bird’s eye view you get from the Sydney Tower Eye.

We suit up to traverse the Skywalk Tour’s stomach-churning exterior platform, taking in panoramic scenes down the harbour to the Blue Mountains to put into perspective just how vast this metropolis of 5.5 million really is.

Take in 360-degree views of Greater Sydney from 268 metres above ground on the Skywalk. Photo / Destination NSW

Lunch at Grandfather’s - a bespoke Chinese restaurant newly opened on Angel Pl - sees us refuelling our reserves on crispy skin chicken and chow mein noodles before rushing to Circular Quay with full bellies in tow to cross the blue waters for Taronga Zoo.

Here, enter a completely different Sydney. The skyline lingers in the distance like plastic figurines, but the city buzz gives way to the hush of near-tranquil nature, save for the calls of exotic animals from outside the continent roaming to and fro.

Taronga sprawls across 28ha of prime waterfront real estate - even sporting its own ferry dock - where koalas and giraffes alike share the kind of harbour views that make even the penthouse dwellers jealous.

Taronga Park Zoo is a wildlife attraction in Sydney Harbour a mere 4km ferry ride from Circular Quay. Photo / Destination NSW

As the country’s largest zoo, Taronga balances its idyllic inner-city site with conservation credibility. As a non-profit, revenue beyond operational costs is funnelled directly into protection programmes, safeguarding funds for preserving Australia’s world-renowned, and equally vulnerable, biodiversity.

Have the kids with you? Even better. There’s a full-service wildlife retreat and a range of camping-style stays that transport families into an African safari experience, a mere 4km from the CBD.

Dinner at the award-winning Sydney Common appeals to the finer tastes back at the Sheraton; its seasonal menu, woodfire cooking and Japanese twist favour the best of local produce in this gourmand state. Being right in the hotel, it’s also only a few steps to bed too.

Taronga Zoo’s 28 hectares of harbourfront wilderness also includes a wildlife retreat for the overnight stayers. Photo / Destination NSW

After a morning pick-me-up at caffeine haven The Grounds of the City, which embodies more of New York’s Roaring Twenties than Sydney’s 21st-century downtown, we change tack with a visit to the Museum of Contemporary Art.

Welsh contemporary Cerith Wyn Evans has just wrapped his incandescent ‘in light of the visible’ exhibition, a hypnotic experience previously unseen in the Southern Hemisphere.

Its tonal shifts and story tropes can be dangerous for the pensive wanderer, so returning to the ferries for restoration and replenishment at Sails on Lavender Bay is an almost uncanny transition from savouring thoughts to savouring a real feast.

Sydney's Museum of Contemporary Art is a welcome respite from the busy waterfront promenade and the city's humid subtropical climate. Photo / Destination NSW

From our table, the Harbour Bridge arcs above us in all its steel glory. It’s a sight too tempting to admire from afar, so naturally, we ascend it. Harnesses on and nerves steadied, we join a group of visiting Aussies for the celebrity-approved BridgeClimb.

Good thing we had a hearty meal and quenched our thirst beforehand, because once you start the three-hour climb, there’s no turning back.

The higher we rise to the 134-metre summit, the more intimate view we receive of the world’s largest natural harbour. Our guide weaves stories of the site’s history between Country, colonisation and modern-day engineering ambitions, revealing the bridge’s fraught beginnings in the post-WWI era and its transition into an emblem of the city’s progress since.

Enjoy unparalleled views overlooking Sydney Harbour with the city's BridgeClimb experience. Photo / Destination NSW

If the BridgeClimb delivers the weekend’s most profound high, the NRL Grand Final at Accor Stadium certainly brings the loudest. By Sunday night, Olympic Park lights up in a tide of purple, maroon and gold, as Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos fans level chaotic chants between the stands.

One straggling Broncos supporter squeezes through the narrow seats as kick-off begins, apologising for his tardiness while lambasting the 10-hour drive from Brisbane.

Even if you’ve barely followed a minute of rugby league, there’s something about the sheer scale of the 80,000-strong crowd that’ll inject a certain passion into you.

Broncos players celebrate after winning the NRL Grand Final match against the Melbourne Storm at Sydney's Accor Stadium. Photo / Photosport

As the Broncos claim victory, the crowds pour on to the streets and into the pubs in what could only be compared to New Year‘s-esque celebrations in the Mount Maunganui establishments back home.

A few days in Sydney barely scratch the surface of this multilayered city. But hey, it’s a good place to start, and leaves you itching to keep up with the rest that’s going on.

Checklist

Sydney, Australia

GETTING THERE

Fly from Auckland to Sydney with Air New Zealand, Qantas, Jetstar, LATAM, China Eastern or Emirates.

DETAILS

destinationnsw.com.au

New Zealand Herald Travel visited courtesy of Destination NSW.