From surfing to rugby and diving: How to savour Fiji’s diverse experiences

Liam Napier
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Tim Piper knows there's much more to surfing in Fiji than Cloudbreak.

From surfing legendary reef breaks to soaking up a passionate rugby culture, Fiji’s Coral Coast is a sports-lover’s dream, if you know where to look, writes Liam Napier.

Carving hard on Frigates Pass

Witnessing the sun kiss a big barreling left-hander, somewhere in the South Pacific Ocean, is one

