Bungy enthusiast Francois-Marie Dibon wasn't hanging around breaking the old record within the first 12 hours. Photo / Danny Lawson, Getty Images

A Frenchman has claimed the world record for the most-bungy jumps in 24 hours, smashing the record previously held by Kiwi Mike Heard.



Francois-Marie Dibon took his first plunge from the Highland Fling Bungee in Scotland on Tuesday morning - and he wasn't hanging around.



The 44-year-old Frenchman made 765 jumps by then end of the 24 hours window, almost doubling the previous record held by the New Zealander at 430.



That equates to a bungy every minute and 52 seconds.



Dibon had overtaken the previous total within the first 12 hours and, after just 50 minutes' rest, sought to stretch his lead. Jumping throughout the night he managed to fit in another 335 jumps over the River Gary in Perthshire.

Frenchman Francois-Marie Dibon (right) has smashed the world record for the number of #bungee jumps in 24 hours completing 765 (335 more than the record) at the Garry Bridge near Pitlochry, #Perthshire @bungeescotland @BBCRadioScot @BBCScotlandNews pic.twitter.com/GyrJAjMCTd — Linda Sinclair (@lindajsinclair) June 1, 2022

The French daredevil had previously spoken about how the unusual spot had helped him overcome his fear of heights.

Talking to the Guardian he found the "perfect cure" in the sport on a trip to Pitlochry.

"You have nothing to fear, because you're attached to a bungee cord."

Dibon is a bungy enthusiast who normally works as an actuary in Sweden. He told the BBC he was making the record attempt in honour of French Scottish friendship and the Queen, who is marking her Platinum jubilee this weekend.

"I feel great, I feel very happy. I feel grateful for the team who have been surrounding me for the past 24 hours."



Auckland mental health champion Mike Heard has held the record on two previous occasions. Jumping from the Auckland Harbour Bridge with AJ Hackett he claimed the title of most jumps in 24 hours in 2008 - with 103 jumps - and again in 2017 - with 340 - for the New Zealand Mental Health Foundation.



"For me, bungy is about overcoming barriers and challenging myself which has helped keep me positive since I made my very first jump," he said at the time.



It remains to be seen if he will rise to the occasion again, to challenge the respectable 765 jumps.