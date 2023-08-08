French city employs anti-sexism beach patrol to stop harassment of bathers

More than one in three women say they have experienced harassment on the beach, says a Marseilles city councillor. Photo / 123RF

The French city of Marseilles has introduced anti-sexism beach patrols for women to report harassment while bathing.

The French Ministry of Culture and Marseille City Council have developed an app called Safer Plage, which says it is aimed at “reducing sexual and gender-based violence on the urban beaches of Marseille”.

Beach-goers now have the option of flagging up issues in three degrees of severity: from “I’m being bothered” to “I’m being harassed”, then “I’m in danger”.

The city will then dispatch a pair of mediators to confront the problem and come to the tourist’s aid.

The scheme was first tested last summer at music festivals held in the city.

Since launching the app for music festivals last year, it has had over 27,000 downloads. A further 2000 have downloaded Safer Plage for Marseilles’ Pointe-Rouge, Bonneveine, Les Catalans, Prado and Corbieres beaches - although responders are only available between 2pm to 9pm or 12pm to 7pm at Corbieres.

The city council says these times will be supplemented by “around 20 Marseille feminist associations” who would provide services on the beaches, in support of mediation.

Despite its proximity to the ‘gentil’ cities of Nice and Montpellier, the southern city has a reputation among the French for being dangerous.

Marseilles councillor Nathalie Tessier, who’s in charge of women’s rights, says the idea is not to worry women further but to chasten those picking on beach-goers.

“More than one in three women aged 18 to 34 has already been the victim of harassment on the beach. More than half of the respondents say they are afraid to go there alone: the idea is to shift the shame onto the harasser,” Le Parisien quoted Tessier.

This summer, the city is holding a media campaign to increase awareness of the rights of women facing sexual harassment. Also, on what constitutes harassment; that could be the physical, verbal or even taking photos of bathers without consent.

Where necessary, municipal police will be able to assist call-outs via the app, and have been given additional training.

In France, sexual harassment is punishable by two years’ imprisonment and a fine of €30,000 ($54,000).