Four men have been kicked off a Jetstar plane and banned from travelling with both Jetstar and Qantas after they were accused of being “verbally abusive” towards cabin crew and other passengers.

The group of men were on a flight from Brisbane to Melbourne on Monday night when it all unfolded.

Jetstar requested Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers meet the aircraft when it arrived into Melbourne Airport and the men were removed from the plane.

The airline told news.com.au the group “appeared intoxicated, refused to follow instructions and became verbally abusive towards crew and other customers”.

“The safety of our crew and customers is our first priority and we do not tolerate any disruptive or abusive behaviour on our aircraft,” the spokeswoman said.

She also confirmed the four passengers were banned from travelling with Jetstar and Qantas while the incident was being reviewed.

Footage obtained by 7 News showed at least three police officers entering the plane and then escorting the men off.

AFP told news.com.au officers were called to assist with “disruptive passengers” and the four men were “compliant with police directions to disembark” the plane before the rest of the passengers. No one was charged.

The incident came after a warning from AFP Assistant Commissioner Specialist Protective Command Alison Wegg ahead of the long weekend that there would be a zero tolerance approach to anti-social and criminal behaviour.

AFP had boosted patrols across the nine airports it is responsible for to deal with the increased volume of passengers.

Wegg specifically warned travellers to be careful how much alcohol they consumed.

“We have recently seen some disturbing and unacceptable behaviour where travellers have shown complete disregard for fellow passengers and airline staff,” she said on Friday.

“Although consumption of alcohol itself on our planes and at airports is not illegal, we are asking the public to be mindful of how much alcohol they consume.

“People who are unruly on aircraft should understand that this may mean they will not be allowed to travel and will impact their family holiday plans and also impact fellow passengers.”