Repairs to the Heaphy Great Walk are likely to affect the May mountain biking season. Photo / Supplied

Repairs to the Heaphy Great Walk are likely to affect the May mountain biking season. Photo / Supplied

The Department of Conservation says the Heaphy Track may be out of action for months following flood damage.

The Great Walk from Golden Bay was closed to walkers on the 2 February, during severe MetService warnings.

DoC rangers inspecting the track yesterday made the decision to further extend the closure after the extent of damage to bridges and tracks was made clear.

"Rangers were at the Gunner Bridge today securing what they could before the heavy rain set in again and potentially does more damage," said Suvi Van Smit, DoC's Buller operations manager.

Three bridges have been washed away, including the Gunner River bridge and the massive 147.3-metre Heaphy Suspension Bridge.

"Huts have come through unscathed but the water supply at Heaphy Hut has been damaged. There is also a slip on the coastal section between Kohaihai and the Heaphy Hut," said Van Smit.

She said she shared the disappointment of many of the hikers and bikers who were booked into the Great Walk.

At peak season, the track sees 150 bunks filled and over a hundred tented campers a night.

The closure is expected to run into winter, affecting the biking season which runs from 1 May through to 30 November.

Golden Bay operations manager Dave Winterburn aims to have part of the trail reopened by Monday - however through hikes will not be possible.

"From 13 February it will be possible to do a return walk from the Golden Bay end of the track (Brown Hut) as far as James Mackay Hut allowing walkers to stay at the huts and campsites within this section, by booking a two, three or four-day return trip."

DoC says it is contacting all those booked on Heaphy Track advising them of their options and to help replan their hike or cancel for a full refund.

The Nelson Visitor Centre will also be available to help hikers to make alternative plans.