Once you swoop through security (made even better by the fact you now no longer are required to remove laptops and devices or your bag of toiletries from your cabin bags) I head to the Lounge.

A basic setup with an obligatory bar of snacks including everything from sushi to triangle-cut coronation chicken sandwiches. Found a quiet spot amongst a row of armchairs facing the main airport food court. It’s a lot more relaxing in this part of the lounge, particularly when it gets busy.

Staff call your flight, which is helpful. Gate 10 was about a 5-minute walk from the lounge. The flight was on time.

Photo / Dan Ahwa

Seat: Seat 12J. As you enter the plane, turn right and it’s a couple seats down the aisle by the window. The configuration of this aeroplane is 1-2-1. My seat also came with a sliding door for privacy. There is a handy storage seat next to your main seat for smaller items like shoes and a toiletry bag. There are plenty of options to charge your phones and devices including an international adaptor socket (be sure to buy one before flying and keep it in your carry-on) or just have a regular USB charger handy. The craft does not support the newer Apple cords, though.

Crew: The crew was an international group of flight attendants, and the one assigned to my seat was called Abdul who was friendly and chatty, asking questions about my final destination and commiserating about how long it takes for New Zealanders to travel anywhere. Abdul helped make sure my cabin bags were stored safely and ensured he took my order early before take-off. Abdul offered me a drink and delivered me White Company London PJs before take-off, a smart toilet bag of miniature Diptyque products and a scented refresher towel.

I did have to call twice to have my seat made up into a bed which yes I know does sound infantile in retrospect, but given the format of the seat and the cover they use, it’s best to leave the bedmaking to the experts for a good night’s kip. My advice is to let them know you’ll want your bed made up at the earliest convenience so you can have it sorted early. Take a trip to the toilet to freshen up so you can give them the 3-5 minutes they need to make the bed for you.

Qatar Airways provides luxury amenities in Business Class, including White Company pajamas and Diptyque toiletries. Photo / Dan Ahwa

Passengers: My flight was on a Monday afternoon, so it wasn’t entirely full. A few families and spectators heading specifically for the 37th Louis Vuitton America’s Cup were on board, couples in their 50s upwards; along with business travellers heading en route to another European destination. There weren’t too many children on this flight. No one was wearing a mask.

Food and drink: The menu is generous. For takeoff, I can’t help myself and order a glass of Billecart-Salmon Brut (perfectly dry) which they make sure to top up during the flight.

I order from the a la carte menu that includes starters, a main course, cheese options, dessert and your choice of artisan bread with complementary fresh butter or olive oil. Light snacks are also on offer including chips, popcorn, chocolate and biscuits. I opt for a starter of poached crayfish and prawns with basil pesto and a main of pan-fried hapuka (which was admittedly slightly rubbery) with herb butter, baby carrots and mashed potatoes. For breakfast, I order a Greek yoghurt with apple compote and toasted nut granola, chive omelette, black coffee and cold pressed beetroot, apple, carrot and citrus juice. There are plenty of good food options on board and you’ll be spoilt for choice. There’s also a bunch of great smaller plates, like finger sandwiches and fresh fruit in case you aren’t too hungry or keen to indulge.

Qatar Airways Business Class serves a range of gourmet meals. Photo / Dan Ahwa

Entertainment: There are 4000 entertainment options on board. The Holy Qu’ran is available as is WiFi that you’ll need to pay for. It was fine enough but does drop in and out which is to be expected. Noise-cancelling headphones are available. Given Qatar’s own Islamic roots and tendency towards conservatism, you’ll find shows are slightly censored. Halfway through watching Curb Your Enthusiasm, when Larry is yelling at Siri and calling her an obscenity out of frustration, the word “idiot” is used in a voiceover instead.

Arrival airport experience: I make the easy transition to the transfer gates. Here you’ll need to remember to take your devices out and also your toiletries in a clear case as they have yet to adopt the technology we currently have in New Zealand. So coming off a long flight, be ready.

Then head straight to the impressive Al Mourjan Business Lounge and head straight for the showers for a refresh. I land in the wee hours of the morning but it’s still busy. I find a spot for coffee and a croissant in the restaurant area. The hospitality industry is a big deal in the UAE, and staff on the ground are helpful but can be slightly overbearing. My server was basically watching my every move to make sure I was looked after. The best way to deal with this is to engage and allow them to be able to do their job. Be patient.

Gate C81 is a while away from the lounge so make sure to check the screen or ask staff as they won’t announce anything. Once I get through my gate, we head onto a bus which then takes at least 10-15 minutes to drive to gate A. At one point I was wondering if were were driving to Barcelona. The sheer expanse of the airport is not to be underestimated so while you’re resetting, keep an eye on the clock. You want to give yourself enough time to get to your gate which can take forever.

The best bit: The best bit about the flight is how comfortable your seat is and the excellent service. I managed to get at least 7 hours of uninterrupted sleep.

The worst bit: A rubbery hapuka is the worst thing I can muster. Yes, boohoo.com.

Final verdict: Possibly one of the smoothest flights I’ve been on, efficient and comfortable.