The Ultimate Family Suite on board Symphony of the Seas, Royal Caribbean. Photo / Royal Caribbean

Q. Do you have any tips for choosing the best room on a cruise ship?

A. This is a subject much debated, often loudly and with great conviction, across the Tom Collinses and dirty martinis in the open-almost-all-hours lounges of any cruise ship on any ocean. It’s one subject on which any cruise veteran is guaranteed to have an opinion, and on which no two cruise veterans will ever agree.

Let’s define our terms. Despite the bewildering array of names, prices and enticements in each cruise line’s ads, there are essentially four styles of rooms on any cruise ship:

Interior rooms, which don’t have ocean views. Or windows, often, although some lines now feature a “virtual window”. Yeah, a TV screen showing videos of the sea. If you’re the kind of person who doesn’t need a lot of space and prefers to save your pocket money for shore excursions, ship experiences, drink packages or speciality dining, they’re an economical choice.

Ocean view rooms, which do have a window but don’t have a…

Balcony. These rooms let you get a bit of fresh air and sea breeze, ideal for some quiet time away from the crowds. Outside rooms and balcony cabins both give you a look out to sea but the cost can be significantly different.

Infinite Veranda staterooms introduced on Celebrity Edge cruises. Photo / Celebrity Cruises

Cruisers who like to hang out in the public areas or onshore may be relaxed about a standard-size cabin with a window. Those who enjoy a quieter life away from the crowd should sail balcony. The room will usually be a tad or two tads larger, but it’s worth noting that not all balconies are created equal: they range from alcoves that barely have room for two chairs to those with sun loungers and cocktail tables.

The vast majority of balcony rooms are arranged along either side of the ship. You should consider the itinerary before you choose sides. If there’s a lot of time at sea, it won’t matter too much, but if you’re cruising through the Med or the Balkans, for instance, you’ll probably want to enjoy coastal views.

You should consider the itinerary before you choose which side of the ship your suite should be. Photo / 123rf

Suites are the largest and best-located accommodation. They often have separate living and sleeping areas, larger balconies and perks such as priority boarding, bar and dining privileges and in-cabin bars.

Many upper-market lines now offer options that you might consider akin to flying premium economy, such as spa cabins – rather than buying a full suite, guests can add on spa-related perks, from yoga mats and bath oils all the way up to exclusive spa access and treatments.

Picking your spot on board very much depends on you, your budget and your preferences.

If you’re worried about seasickness (not common these days), you should choose a low-level room closest to the centre of the ship. The lower and more central, the less roll and sway you’ll feel. The higher decks and cabins at the front or back will rock and roll the most.

The nicest and most expensive cabins are generally on the higher, which often means just below the pool deck. However, the pool deck is often the loudest during the day and often well into the night. If you don’t want to be woken early or hear party people singing Waterloo at 2am, pick a room a few decks lower.

When it comes to noise, the best bet is to select a room that’s both above and below other rooms rather than public spaces. Check out the deck plans and steer well clear of bars (tall order, I know), the theatre, nightclub and casino – and the passenger laundry.

Avoid rooms on the lower deck and at the back of the ship because they’re closer to engine noise, which causes vibrations, and the anchor. Lower-level rooms at the front of the ship will be closer to the similarly noisy and vibrating bow thrusters.

Very few ships have cabins dedicated to solo travellers. If you’re on your own, price the cost of a solo cabin (usually quite a bit higher than the double-occupancy rate for a similar-sized room) compared to the single supplement (an extra fee if there’s only one in a cabin). If you find a ship with single cabins, book early, they sell out quickly.

With the boom in multi-generation holidays, several lines are now offering family rooms – usually suites with a separate kids’ room or sectioned-off area. Pull-out sofas or bunks can also help families with sleeping arrangements. P&O Cruises’ latest Australia-based ships have cabins for up to eight people, and Disney, coming this way next summer, offers larger rooms to accommodate families.