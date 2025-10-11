It’s on the Viti Levu mainland (a 45-minute drive from Nadi) but because there’s no off-site commerce anywhere nearby, it’s got an island vibe.

First impressions:

The resort has everything a five-star place should, and more.

It’s full of solid timber, quality tiling and marble-lined bathrooms. To go with the quiet luxury, there’s a permanence to the place.

Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay. Photo / Supplied

The room:

My 38sq m room had all amenities and comfort that you’d find in a five-star hotel in the middle of a city but Fijian design flourishes and views of a lagoon from a sun trap balcony.

There’s a king bed and a large bathroom with a deep tub and fully stocked with local amenities. There was big TV with plenty of channels and as you’re in Fiji there’s plenty of sports content most Kiwis are familiar with. The aim is to switch off completely but if you have to log back into reality the Wifi is fine.

The rooms are wired for USB charging and besides no time difference with New Zealand, and being just a short flight, Fiji has the same three-point plugs as Aotearoa.

Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay. Photo / Supplied

Facilities:

The room was a great retreat after lounging on pristine lagoon beaches, relax in our three swimming pools including an adult’s only infinity pool that overlooks Momi Bay. I had the chance to enjoy the award-winning Quan Spa. I’m not usually one for a massage after an unsettling experience in Thailand a few years ago but the warm sea shell treatment was one hour of bliss in a space even more tranquil than much of the rest of the resort. At $210 it was a sign that you’re in for international, five star prices but the exchange rate helps and menu prices were similar to those in New Zealand.

Tim (aka TimTam) Nacoko from the recreation staff not only a henna artist who took on the task of decorating my arm with an image of our hairy pup, Maggie, but is also an energetic aquatics instructor – it may not immediately leap out as the first priority but it’s not a bad way to shake off the cobwebs.

The gym is open 24/7 and has recently been refurbished and fitness programmes have been devised by Fiji Rugby trainers. The nearby tennis courts are great for an early-morning hit around. Kilometres of wide concrete paths ring the resort, winding their way through beautiful gardens and there are spots to look out over the Pacific or back towards the lagoon which is populated with fish, including mullet. If you tire, there’s a fleet of golf buggies and a small electric bus doing the rounds that you can book a ride on from reception to your chosen spot or just jump on board along the way.

Food and drink:

The food was splendid – try Fish at sunset for a Fred Flintstone style slab of aged beef and at Lagoon House there’s a Mediterranean flavour on the evening menu and the smoked octopus is a must.

The Fish Bar at the Marriott at Momi Bay.

In the neighbourhood:

For those who want to stretch their horizons, there’s a well-preserved Second World War gun battery about 20 minutes away. New Zealand soldiers helped build it and there’s an information centre. Plus, the area is an excellent spot to watch the sunset over Momi Bay.

For surfers, you’re a 30-minute boat ride from one of the world’s great waves, Cloudbreak, and seven other quality breaks in that part of the ocean. If you’re not up to tackling waves that break over shallow coral reefs, bucket list sports viewing will be there for at least the next three years, with the WSL committing to putting it on the tour for the world’s best surfers.

Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay. Photo / Supplied

Sustainability:

The resort is part of a sustainability programme, Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy, that allows guests to participate in activities that support the environment or local communities.

I planted some mangroves on the foreshore as the resort restores some of the valuable plants lost in its construction and to longer-term losses. Aside from acting as natural barriers, absorbing wave energy and reducing the impact of storms, tsunamis, and erosion, they also provide a habitat for crabs that locals can eat. and are an important part of the marine ecosystem. More than 3000 mangroves have been planted at the resort so far.

Price: A Lagoon View King room with breakfast starts at FJ$769 ($1006) per night.

Contact:

For more information visit www.marriott.com.