The planes were part of a security procedure after a false bomb threat was reportedly made by some passengers on board. Video / @iandrleslie

The planes were part of a security procedure after a false bomb threat was reportedly made by some passengers on board. Video / @iandrleslie

Passengers on the beleaguered airline easyJet were buzzed by a Spanish fighter jet after the discovery of an alleged bomb threat.

Footage emerged on social media from alarmed passengers of EZY8303, from London to Menorca on Sunday, showing a fighter jet on their wing.

Spain's Civil Guard confirmed that it dispatched fast jets to intercept the plane following a threat made on social media, by an 18-year old man who was among the passengers. The message was brought to their attention by Air Traffic Control at Menorca Airport.

A British teenager reportedly spent the night in jail in connection with the bomb threat.

Terrified passengers said they were forced to land in Mahon and parked on the apron, while bomb disposal teams were allowed to search the plane. Passengers were kept onboard during the search.

"The Civil Guard has arrested an 18-year-old British national as the alleged author of a crime of public disorder in Mahon in Menorca," read a statement from the Guard on Monday.

"Yesterday the control tower at Menorca airport was alerted to a bomb threat on a plane heading from London to the island's capital, Mahon, which was still in the air and nearing the airport. The threat was said to have been sent on a social media platform.

"Once the plane landed it was taken to an area away from the main terminal and other aircraft. The Civil Guard organised a special operation which consisted of mobilising bomb disposal experts as well as sniffer dogs and other officers who created a safe perimeter around the plane.

"The passengers were disembarked and established protocol followed until police were able to confirm it was a false bomb threat, and the person responsible was identified on social media along with five other companions as witnesses. They were taken to a police station so officers could clarify the situation."

It is understood the Civil Guard expect to fine the teen with the cost of the operation.

The British budget airline has had the week from hell with strikes, cancellations and the Chief Operating Officer Peter Bellew handing in his notice on Monday.

The bomb hoax came during a the first of three 72-hour stoppages which began on Friday. EasyJet staff walked off the job in Spanish airports Málaga, Palma and Barcelona, but not Menorca.

Until the bomb hoax the route was operating normally, said a spokesperson for the airline.

"EasyJet can confirm flight EZY8303 from London Gatwick to Menorca was escorted by military aircraft while landing in Menorca and delayed disembarking due to precautionary security checks," the airline told the Guardian.

"The safety and security of its passengers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority, and we would like to thank passengers for their understanding."

"