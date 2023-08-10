Today bungee is a phenomenon that stretches from the Swiss Alps to Zambia, but extreme-sports fanatics will agree the original and best jumps are still found in New Zealand.

As the Quarter Finals for the Fifa Women’s World Cup begin, the schedule for Auckland’s tournament will be leaving a few more rest days for loyal football fans.

While the pubs around Eden Park certainly offer a whole lot of hospitality, there are further adventures that await throughout the city, easily accessible through public transport routes.

Each of these options will suit a certain type of traveller. Are you up for leisurely art gallery strolls? Want to sail the seas? Or are you craving an adventurous thrill?

Explore exciting exhibitions

The Auckland Art Gallery houses multiple collections and is designed to suit all sorts of tastes. Photo / Supplied

The largest art gallery in Auckland is Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Art Gallery. Currently, its main attraction is Ever Present, which features over 150 works from the First Peoples of Australia. The gallery also showcases experimental contemporary works and pivotal pieces for NZ art (as well as child-friendly resources for walking tours), meaning there are collections to suit everyone’s tastes.

The building itself is worth a thoughtful tour, with elegant hallways and gallery spaces. It’s also situated against the elevated green space of Albert Park, which is currently flowering (for an extra bit of festivity).

There are other galleries worth a wander in the city centre. Wander across the road to Gow Langsford Gallery for works from emerging contemporary artists, or stroll past the University of Auckland campus to Gus Fischer Gallery for contemporary art about media and urban culture (drawing on the building’s roots as a radio and television broadcaster).

The vibrant Karangahape Rd houses smaller galleries, such as Tautai (which exhibits works from emerging and established Moana creatives), Artspace (which explores the wider meanings of art) and Melanie Roger (which hosts a wide range of multi-media displays).

East Auckland houses Te Tuhi, supporting experimental practices, while South Auckland offers Fresh Gallery Ōtara, showcasing contemporary works from artists within Ōtara and south Auckland. Or, if you’re looking to explore west Auckland, stop by Te Uru, situated in an award-winning green and cheery building in Titirangi.

Take a ride on a ferry

The wineries, beaches and walks on Waiheke Island are just a 40 minute trip away. Photo / File

There are several ferry services available to passengers looking to sail around Auckland and they’re extremely handy for a quick and car-less change of scenery.

You could duck over to Waiheke on a 40-minute boat ride for a winding winery tour or a family-friendly weekend. The sail over to the island is a lovely part of the journey, as you’ll spot Auckland CBD’s recognisable city skyline, marvel at the many mountains that are scattered across the land and sweep past a variation of coastlines.

A quick 15-minute trip from Britomart to Devonport will allow you to skip the need to take a car over the Harbour Bridge, while also granting a lovely view of the open ocean. Once you arrive on the shore, there are a myriad of restaurants, eateries and bakeries to enjoy in the close vicinity of the waterfront. Takarunga, or Mount Victoria, also offers a lovely panoramic view of the city as well as a little history lesson - Takarunga was a Māori pā and you can still see the terracing in the landscape (though sticking to the paths is key upon your visit).

To head west, take the ferry to Hobsonville Point. The cosy wharf spot offer access to a few lovely restaurants and a coastal walkway. If you head out early on a Sunday, you’ll also catch the Catalina Bay Farmers Market, which sells artisan produce from local suppliers - a lovely way to get to know west Auckland if you’re a bit short on time.

Seek some adrenaline

Aucklander Mike Heard smashed a world record by bungy jumping off the Auckland Harbour Bridge 430 times in 24 hours. Photo / Supplied

While the draw of the great outdoors might be a bigger factor in the South Island (it is, after all, the birthplace of the bungy jump), NZ’s biggest city does have its fair share of adrenaline-pumping fun.

The Skytower offers thrill-seekers the opportunity to stroll around its 53rd level with Sky Walk or, better yet, leap from the city-defining tower to fall for a terrifying 11 seconds with Sky Jump.

The Harbour Bridge also offers a bungy jump experience, with the option to leap from beneath the roaring motorway and view the city skyline from a freefalling perspective.

And if you’re not into the winery tours and slow-paced wanderings on Waiheke, you may be more excited for some treetop adventures. A day at Eco Zip Adventures includes a zip line cruise, where you’ll sail through the air at fast speeds and great heights, before enjoying a guided forest walk.