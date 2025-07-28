Advertisement
Family adventure in Queenstown: Teens take charge with thrills and spills

By Rebecca Foreman
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Ollie and Zara on top of Coronet Peak, Queenstown. Photo / Rebecca Foreman

Would you hand over the holiday reins to your teens in the Adventure Capital of the World? Rebecca Foreman does just that, letting her two thrill-seeking teenagers steer the itinerary in Queenstown. 

After a bleary-eyed 4am wake-up, we landed in Queenstown and hit the ground running, our teen-led adventure had

