Two passengers may be hit with the largest fines yet by the Federal Aviation Administration for incidents that occurred on airliners last summer. Photo / 123rf

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it is seeking the largest fines yet for passengers who disrupt flights after two incidents that occurred on airliners last summer.

The FAA said it proposed a civil penalty of $81,950 (NZ$119,700) against a passenger who struck a flight attendant on the head, tried to open a cabin door and headbutted, spit at and tried to kick crew members and passengers even after she was placed in flexible handcuffs.

The incident happened on an American Airlines flight last July. The FAA said the passenger was arrested when the plane landed in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The FAA is seeking a $77,272 (NZ$112,830) fine against a woman who tried to open a cabin door during a flight and bit another passenger repeatedly before she was restrained by the crew on a Delta Air Lines flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta last July.

Neither person was identified. They have 30 days to respond to the accusations.

The FAA said the fines are part of roughly $2 million in proposed penalties it has announced since January 1. Airlines have reported a high number of incidents since early 2021 — more than 1,000 this year alone — with most of them involving passengers who refuse to wear face masks.

In 2021, the FAA announced a zero-tolerance policy. This meant instead of counselling unruly passengers first, enforcement to control the situation can be taken immediately.

Although the number of unruly passenger complaints is declining, the FAA said they would continue this approach in an announcement on March 25, 2022.

The FAA has the power to levy civil penalties but has previously allowed law enforcement to decide whether to seek criminal charges against passengers.

— Associated Press with additional reporting