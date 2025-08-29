Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Exploring Sedona’s mystical vortexes: Energy seekers gather in Arizona

By Ivy Carruth
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Sedona’s vortexes blend desert beauty with a sense of mysterious energy. Photo / Unsplash

Sedona’s vortexes blend desert beauty with a sense of mysterious energy. Photo / Unsplash

Part spiritual waypoint, part natural wonder; Arizona’s vortexes are a sight to behold, writes Ivy Carruth.

There’s wind, and then there’s Arizona vortex wind.

It’s not gale-force or gusty. It doesn’t rouge your cheeks or send your hat skittering down the rocks. It’s soft and strangely directional; a whisper with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save