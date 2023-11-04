View over Soweto, a township of Johannesburg in South Africa. Photo / 123rf

Why you should go

Cape Town might grab most of the travel spotlight but don’t overlook Johannesburg (or Jozi) when planning your South African adventure. Born from the fervour of the gold rush, it has resiliently weathered the oppressive era of apartheid and now thrives as a symbol of a democratic, post-apartheid South Africa. Out of all the major cities in the world, there’s nothing quite like the burgeoning cosmopolitanism marvels that Johannesburg has to offer. From outdoor pursuits to urban gentrification, the city invites visitors to experience the city’s obvious zest for life.

The city of Johannesburg is a vibrant and compelling urban destination. Photo / 123RF

Top spots

Apartheid Museum is one of the most important museums in the world dedicated to the history of apartheid. Another must-do is the Cradle of Humankind; a short drive from the city centre, it’s a Unesco World Heritage Site, housing some of the world’s most valuable paleontological discoveries.

Apartheid Museum is one of the most important museums in the world dedicated to the history of apartheid. Photo / Michael Schofield; Unsplash

When it comes to the arts, Newtown is a cultural precinct with theatres, galleries and street murals. For shopping, head to Sandton City or wander the stalls of Rosebank Sunday Market for local crafts and souvenirs. If you’re looking for a safari adventure, Johannesburg is within easy reach of some of South Africa’s most popular wildlife reserves such as Kruger National Park and Pilanesberg National Park. Get an encounter with the “Big Five” – lion, elephant, rhino, buffalo and leopard.

A leopard drinks from a watering hole in Kruger National Park. Photo / 123RF

Best eats

Indulge in the flavours of South Africa with iconic delicacies like biltong, a cured meat that varies from beef to ostrich. Another must-try is the Cape Malay bobotie – a fragrant minced meat pie crowned with creamy egg custard. For a memorable market experience and to try local flavours, head to Newtown Junction. If you’re after a high-end experience, The Test Kitchen’s globally lauded offerings spotlight South African produce. The city is also home to a thriving craft beer scene and you can’t go wrong with a crafted beer from Mad Giant Brewery in the chic Ferreirasdorp district.

For a memorable experience and to try local flavours, head to a local market. Photo / Getty Images

