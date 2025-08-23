Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Exploring Boston: Father and daughter find unity in the US

By Robin McKelvie
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Exploring 'P-Town'. Photo / Robin McKelvie

Exploring 'P-Town'. Photo / Robin McKelvie

When Robin McKelvie takes his teenage daughter on a bonding trip to America, they’re braced for political tension and cultural clashes. What they discover is surprising and sweet.

As a father I always try to give my daughters answers. But this time I didn’t have any for 17-year-old Tara.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save