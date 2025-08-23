Boston Tea Party Museum. Photo / Robin McKelvie

Our best Boston meal arrives at another historic site, Union Oyster House, the oldest restaurant in America, where manager Wes Hagan tells us: “Boston and New England have always been very open no matter what is happening elsewhere.” I tempt Tara into trying her first lobster roll, an old favourite of mine. Tara devours it, starting to hit her stride. Excitedly, she points out, “Look at that dad, JFK used to sit at the table opposite.”

Enjoying the lobster in Boston. Photo / Robin McKelvie

John Fitzgerald Kennedy, the President in my middle-age mind who represented the epitome of the American Dream, drifts with us out of Boston on the fast ferry the following morning to the Cape Cod National Seashore, which he helped set up in 1961. It’s the heart of Provincetown – an oasis so horizontally relaxed locals abbreviate it to P’Town. Rainbow flags billow like a sea of sails in the face of the divisiveness of modern America.

Provincetown is renowned as a LGBTQ+ destination. Photo / Supplied

As we ease ashore we swap our shoes for sandals and grab a map, the “Queer Adventure Guide & Map to LGBTQ+ Provincetown” from the ferry. The Pilgrim Fathers, who were only saved from disaster on their first American landfall here in 1672 by the indigenous Wampanoag people, would be turning in their puritanical graves.

The first thing we encounter is the New York Store, half ice cream parlour, half cannabis dispensary. Those rainbow flags flutter in the balmy air of Commercial St. Its Kennedy-era clapperboard buildings may look like the streaming shows Tara rotates on Netflix, but this is gloriously a very different America than the one Tara is bombarded with on social media.

Exploring 'P-Town'. Photo / Robin McKelvie

As we tuck into the sugary delights at ScottCakes, whose logo is “Legalise Gay Cupcakes”, Tara smiles and asks, “Are we the only straight people in Provincetown?”. It’s a fair question in this marvellously inclusive escape. I generally try to reinforce the inclusiveness Tara gets taught at home. It’s all good in theory and in the classroom; life-affirming to actually experience a whole community in the real world where people can be who they want to be without fear of judgement. It’s the antithesis of what Tara was fearing in America.

Provincetown Cape Cod National Seashore. Photo / Robin McKelvie

The last of our New England triumvirate is Salem, another fast ferry ride away from Boston. Tara is visibly growing in confidence now. She leads the way with Google Maps across town and picks the venue from TikTok for a spot-on lobster roll. By now her fourth.

Salem was Tara’s must-see, a semi-mythical small city for her that evokes myriad spooky books she’s read, one of her favourite TV shows (including a re-booted Sabrina the Teenage Witch), and the notorious witch trials. All this swirls into its world-famous Halloween celebrations in Tara’s teenage mind.

I wasn’t so keen on Salem, fearing a distasteful Disney-style Halloween money grab that hollows out the horror behind the society that murdered 20 innocent souls (a further five died in custody) mainly on the “spectral evidence” of teenagers and their parents with axes to grind.

Salem Witch Museum. Photo / John Andrews

At Salem Witch Museum my fears are allayed. It delves deep into horrors, horrors that in many way Salem has been paying penance for ever since. We chat to a guide, who is very keen to impress on us that “Salem shows that we must always be on the lookout for witch trials in every guise”. As we leave we see a “No Kings” anti-Trump rally poster, which leads us deeper and deeper into conversation about the guide’s words.

Witch Trials Documents in Salem. Photo / Kate Fox

On our last evening we sail out through a misty Salem evening with Mahi Cruises. I ask Tara if she has enjoyed her time in America. She beams, “what do you reckon?”. That smile is back between us, the one so easily lost in a flurry of deadlines and distractions. A smile that should never ever be lost. A smile, the smile, the bond, that we’ve re-discovered together an ocean away from home.

