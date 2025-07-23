There are more than 150 wineries in Barossa and about 90 cellar doors. Newstalk ZB host Roman Travers heads to one for an afternoon of leisure and learning.
Being told to stand still, draw in a deep, diaphragmatic breath, and to allow your senses to fully take in where you are, sounds like an instruction given at a yoga retreat. But here I am, standing in the Barossa Valley, only 50 minutes from the city centre of Adelaide, and my senses are exploding with that warm, fragrant, tranquillity that only rural Australia can give you. Why aren’t more of the world’s soaps and scented candles based on the mindfully cleansing aroma of eucalyptus trees?
I’ve arrived at Alkina Wines, on the cusp of Greenock. The wee village is so close, a popped cork from a bottle of bubbles may well hit it from their cellar door, if the wind was right. The courtyard setting is stunning and peaceful. Permeated occasionally by the arrival of new groups of people excited to be sharing each other’s company with good food and excellent wine. There’s a very relaxed atmosphere here that instantly makes me feel welcome, with the staff warmly encouraging you to rearrange the chairs around the courtyard in order to form the tables you need. A group of six women have just arrived and as they laugh and cackle away like early-morning magpies, I listen and watch with interest as they decide upon their lunch selections.
My waiter, Sarah Castle, casually leaves photo albums and books about the owner on my table as she goes about describing the wine and food to me. I’m happy to be led by her recommendations, which are just divine. Sarah moonlights as a food stager and photographer and she’s genuinely engaged with me as a customer and the products that she lovingly presents and serves. I watch the easy way she floats from table to table, checking preferences, topping up glasses, taking food orders and introducing the next varietal. Sarah works like a happy octopus, with bottles, platters and plates flowing easily along with her light laughter. When you come to somewhere as delicious as Alkina, be happy to be inspired and led by those who love their work and the products they create.