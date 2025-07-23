Advertisement
Barossa Valley: Exploring Alkina Wines cellar door

By Roman Travers
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Barossa Valley is where good taste meets great company. Photo / Supplied

There are more than 150 wineries in Barossa and about 90 cellar doors. Newstalk ZB host Roman Travers heads to one for an afternoon of leisure and learning.

Being told to stand still, draw in a deep, diaphragmatic breath, and to allow your senses to fully take in where you

