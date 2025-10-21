Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Explore Otahuna Lodge, the South Island’s stately homestead turned boutique escape

Jazlyn Whales
Journalist·Nz Herald·
6 mins to read

Otahuna Lodge in Canterbury's Tai Tapu was built in 1895 and was the home of Sir Heaton Rhodes. Photo / Supplied

Otahuna Lodge in Canterbury's Tai Tapu was built in 1895 and was the home of Sir Heaton Rhodes. Photo / Supplied

At Canterbury’s Otahuna Lodge, Jazlyn Whales finds a stay steeped in history and warmth.

First Impressions: Before we even reach the grand homestead that has stood in the same spot since 1895, we are greeted by a springtime display of daffodils canvasing the view of Otahuna Lodge. Beyond, co-owner Hall

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save